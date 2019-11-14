By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Slim Cook Cottage Pie 500G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Slim Cook Cottage Pie 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1595kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked minced beef, celery, carrots and peas in gravy topped with potato, sweet potato, carrot and swede mash.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave in just minutes. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 1 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato and Vegetable Mash [Potato, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Swede, Water], Beef (20%), Water, Celery, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Peas, Leek, Tomato, Cornflour, Onion, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Thyme, Tomato Paste, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 51 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins 30 seconds
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat of full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy360kJ / 86kcal1595kJ / 379kcal
Fat2.2g9.7g
Saturates0.9g4.1g
Carbohydrate6.3g27.8g
Sugars1.8g8.0g
Fibre2.0g9.0g
Protein9.2g40.8g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 443g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty

4 stars

for a low calorie meal it was very tasty. a little hendersons relish on top and it went down a treat. a large portion for the money. definitely buying again

A great low calorie version of a classic.

4 stars

I don't really understand all the negative reviews this product has got. I think it does exactly what it is supposed to do. It does not taste like a luxury full fat cottage pie but I really wasn't expecting it to it is after all low calorie food. That being send I did find it flavoursome and enjoyable. It was also of a size that with the additional of some fresh vegetables as an accompaniment was a filling meal. The topping was a little sparse but then again as someone looking for lower carb food this was fine as this is where most carbs lie in a cottage pie. I cooked it in my halogen oven and found the top to go a little crispy on top which was good and not at all watery like other reviewers have mentioned, perhaps cooking method makes a big difference. I would imagine microwaving would be not as good. All in all a good product that I will be buying again.

Really bland and soggy

1 stars

Really bland and soggy

Disappointed, tasteless mess.

3 stars

3 stars as something was missing. I can't put my finger on it. I found it had a weird grainy texture which made me want to cough. Like it was dry or something. I really don't know the texture was weird maybe it was the meat? I found it a bit bland too it was lacking something. I only ate it as i wont waste food, but sorry not going to buy it again. Yet others of this range I love.

Hirrible

1 stars

Was horrible, mushy and tasteless, never again

Terrible

1 stars

Terrible. The top tastes no better than thickened watery paste and the first mouthful of the meat was gristle. Ended up in the bin.

Really unpleasant in every way. Avoid!

1 stars

The topping tasted like somebody had heard the term "sweet potato", seen the picture and tried to replicate it. If you mixed a very wet carrot and potato mash with sugar, you might get close. As for the filling, it was bland, runny and, although the meat wasn't gritty (as the ragu in this line is), it was still very small pieces and was still distinctly unpleasant in texture. This was actually so unpleasant, it made me and my son feel terribly nauseous.

Usually bought next

Tesco Slim Bolognese Ragu 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Slim Cook Chicken & Mushroom Casserole 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Tikka Masala 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Slim Smoked Beef Chilli 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here