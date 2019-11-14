Tesco Slim Cook Cottage Pie 500G

tasty
for a low calorie meal it was very tasty. a little hendersons relish on top and it went down a treat. a large portion for the money. definitely buying again
A great low calorie version of a classic.
I don't really understand all the negative reviews this product has got. I think it does exactly what it is supposed to do. It does not taste like a luxury full fat cottage pie but I really wasn't expecting it to it is after all low calorie food. That being send I did find it flavoursome and enjoyable. It was also of a size that with the additional of some fresh vegetables as an accompaniment was a filling meal. The topping was a little sparse but then again as someone looking for lower carb food this was fine as this is where most carbs lie in a cottage pie. I cooked it in my halogen oven and found the top to go a little crispy on top which was good and not at all watery like other reviewers have mentioned, perhaps cooking method makes a big difference. I would imagine microwaving would be not as good. All in all a good product that I will be buying again.
Really bland and soggy
Disappointed, tasteless mess.
3 stars as something was missing. I can't put my finger on it. I found it had a weird grainy texture which made me want to cough. Like it was dry or something. I really don't know the texture was weird maybe it was the meat? I found it a bit bland too it was lacking something. I only ate it as i wont waste food, but sorry not going to buy it again. Yet others of this range I love.
Hirrible
Was horrible, mushy and tasteless, never again
Terrible
Terrible. The top tastes no better than thickened watery paste and the first mouthful of the meat was gristle. Ended up in the bin.
Really unpleasant in every way. Avoid!
The topping tasted like somebody had heard the term "sweet potato", seen the picture and tried to replicate it. If you mixed a very wet carrot and potato mash with sugar, you might get close. As for the filling, it was bland, runny and, although the meat wasn't gritty (as the ragu in this line is), it was still very small pieces and was still distinctly unpleasant in texture. This was actually so unpleasant, it made me and my son feel terribly nauseous.