Tesco Slim Cook Beef Chilli Con Carne 500G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1581kJ 376kcal
    19%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked minced beef, kidney beans, borlotti beans and pinto beans in a mild spiced tomato sauce served with cooked cauliflower, carrot and long grain rice mix.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 3 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower Rice Mix [Cauliflower, Carrot, Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander], Beef (10%), Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Tomato, Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Borlotti Beans, Tomato Purée, Onion, Green Pepper, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Beef Extract, Green Chilli, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Malted Barley Extract, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy334kJ / 79kcal1581kJ / 376kcal
Fat1.5g6.9g
Saturates0.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate9.6g45.4g
Sugars2.2g10.5g
Fibre3.1g14.9g
Protein5.4g25.6g
Salt0.3g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 474g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

For calorie controlled meal, I really enjoyed and would buy again

Let down

2 stars

I know it’s meant to be calorie counted but I don’t think there was much meat and it certainly wasn’t spicy. Won’t buy again.

