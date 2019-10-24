Tesco Slim Cook Beef Chilli Con Carne 500G

Tasty
For calorie controlled meal, I really enjoyed and would buy again
Let down
I know it’s meant to be calorie counted but I don’t think there was much meat and it certainly wasn’t spicy. Won’t buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 79kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower Rice Mix [Cauliflower, Carrot, Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander], Beef (10%), Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Tomato, Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Borlotti Beans, Tomato Purée, Onion, Green Pepper, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Beef Extract, Green Chilli, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Malted Barley Extract, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Flavouring.
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from
1 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|334kJ / 79kcal
|1581kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|45.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|14.9g
|Protein
|5.4g
|25.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 474g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
