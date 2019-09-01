Tesco Slim Cook Bolognese Ragu Linguine 500G

Very nice full of flavour going too try the others
Very nice full of flavour going too try the others aswell
Healthy and Scrummy
Really tasty rather yummy i enjoyed it lovely and moist lots of sauce and veggies and very healthy too maybe a little bit too much sugar in it, but overall a really enjoyable meal.
This is revolting, gritty and bland.
I cannot rate this product lowly enough. The sauce tasted bland and uninteresting but the most outputting thing was the "meat". It seemed to have been ground so fine that it was just a gritty mush throughout the sauce. My son refused to eat it and, after tasting it, I can understand why.
Horrible
I don't normally write reviews but here I had to. This is the most disgusting thing I have tasted in a long time. Some flavour would be good. Wish it looked like the picture. Just because its a slimming meal does not mean that it should have no flavour and it should smell good, this didn't do either.