3(4)Write a review
Tesco Slim Cook Bolognese Ragu Linguine 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1667kJ 395kcal
    20%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 337kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked linguine pasta in a sauce with tomato, minced beef and vegetables, topped with cherry tomatoes and spinach.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 2 of 5 a day
  • Our slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Linguine Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Turmeric], Tomato Purée, Beef (13%), Cherry Tomato (12%), Water, Tomato, Spinach Leaf, Tomato Juice, Red Pepper, Carrot, Onion, Cornflour, Lentils, Garlic Purée, Basil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Black Pepper, Flavouring, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy337kJ / 80kcal1667kJ / 395kcal
Fat1.5g7.2g
Saturates0.6g2.7g
Carbohydrate9.9g49.1g
Sugars2.2g11.0g
Fibre1.4g7.0g
Protein6.1g30.0g
Salt0.3g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When mircowaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 494g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice full of flavour going too try the others

5 stars

Very nice full of flavour going too try the others aswell

Healthy and Scrummy

5 stars

Really tasty rather yummy i enjoyed it lovely and moist lots of sauce and veggies and very healthy too maybe a little bit too much sugar in it, but overall a really enjoyable meal.

This is revolting, gritty and bland.

1 stars

I cannot rate this product lowly enough. The sauce tasted bland and uninteresting but the most outputting thing was the "meat". It seemed to have been ground so fine that it was just a gritty mush throughout the sauce. My son refused to eat it and, after tasting it, I can understand why.

Horrible

1 stars

I don't normally write reviews but here I had to. This is the most disgusting thing I have tasted in a long time. Some flavour would be good. Wish it looked like the picture. Just because its a slimming meal does not mean that it should have no flavour and it should smell good, this didn't do either.

