Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Tikka Masala 500G

very tasty.As it's a slimming meal you can't expec
very tasty.As it's a slimming meal you can't expect it to taste like a normal tikka masala.I enjoyed it and will definitely buy again
Must Buy!
This tasted Amazing!!!!!! If you buy any ready meals this is so low in WW points i believe its only 5.... tastes so amazingly good didn't taste like low calorie food!
Ignore the other reviews, clearly missed the point
Think most customers leaving reviews on this have missed the point, yes it’s a little less tasty but with half the carlories of the mentioned “tikka meal for one” and twice the amount of protein then there will be some compromise to taste but the health benefits outweigh this by far. It’s actually quite nice, not a standard chicken tikka masala agreed but decent quality, tastes good and it’s really filling. If your not worried about calories, fat, sugar and overall health then do stick to the standard meals, this is intended as a healthy option, take it or leave it!
Vile
So disappointing, absolutely no flavour, just a watery tomato based sauce.
Just horribly tasteless
I'm not someone who likes an overly hot curry but why call this tikka masala when it is really a very sloppy, tasteless chicken casserole? From the limp strips of wet white onion (which taste as good as they look) to the horrible tasteless gravy, it is grim. The calories are cut down by leaving out the rice completely and replacing it with water. The strongest flavours in it are the sweet potato and coriander, (herb not spice of course);.I like sweet potato but it shouldn't be the highlight of this dismal meal. To its' credit there is a reasonable amount of chicken but you wouldn't know that from the flavour.
very tasty
very tasty
Disappointingly tasteless.
Totally TASTELESS, for a curry. Will NEVER buy it again. A waste of money and not enjoyable. Very disappointed. Looks like a curry, but does not taste like one. Cannot be compared with Tesco's Chicken tikka masala, which is very tasty on its own with rice and spinach. It is also tasty when I cook it adding a tin of drained chick peas and some chopped sweet potato. See link below. https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/294136009 Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G Come on Tesco, you can do better than this!!!
Dissapointed with Tesco
seen this on a tv program so thought i would give it a go it was tasteless & a waste of money needless to say i wont be buying this again i will stick to the Tesco Meal For One Chicken Tikka Masala 550G it is much nicer
Disappointing
This is the second thing I have tasted in this range and its almost as bad as the first. Taste is nothing like a Tikka Masala, and you need to add rice or something as its sloppy. So not so slimming. Never again, not trying any more of this range.