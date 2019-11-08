By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Tikka Masala 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1549kJ 367kcal
    18%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mild spiced tomato sauce with sweet potato, onions, grilled red peppers and coriander.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 1 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (35%), Water, Onion, Sweet Potato, Tomato Purée, Grilled Red Pepper, Tomato, Red Pepper, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Spices, Coriander, Semi Skimmed Milk, Salt, Herbs, Chilli, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice extracts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 46 mins
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy323kJ / 77kcal1549kJ / 367kcal
Fat1.0g4.6g
Saturates0.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate4.5g21.6g
Sugars3.1g15.0g
Fibre1.3g6.2g
Protein11.8g56.5g
Salt0.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 479g.--

Safety information

Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

very tasty.As it's a slimming meal you can't expec

4 stars

very tasty.As it's a slimming meal you can't expect it to taste like a normal tikka masala.I enjoyed it and will definitely buy again

Must Buy!

5 stars

This tasted Amazing!!!!!! If you buy any ready meals this is so low in WW points i believe its only 5.... tastes so amazingly good didn't taste like low calorie food!

Ignore the other reviews, clearly missed the point

4 stars

Think most customers leaving reviews on this have missed the point, yes it’s a little less tasty but with half the carlories of the mentioned “tikka meal for one” and twice the amount of protein then there will be some compromise to taste but the health benefits outweigh this by far. It’s actually quite nice, not a standard chicken tikka masala agreed but decent quality, tastes good and it’s really filling. If your not worried about calories, fat, sugar and overall health then do stick to the standard meals, this is intended as a healthy option, take it or leave it!

Vile

1 stars

So disappointing, absolutely no flavour, just a watery tomato based sauce.

Just horribly tasteless

1 stars

I'm not someone who likes an overly hot curry but why call this tikka masala when it is really a very sloppy, tasteless chicken casserole? From the limp strips of wet white onion (which taste as good as they look) to the horrible tasteless gravy, it is grim. The calories are cut down by leaving out the rice completely and replacing it with water. The strongest flavours in it are the sweet potato and coriander, (herb not spice of course);.I like sweet potato but it shouldn't be the highlight of this dismal meal. To its' credit there is a reasonable amount of chicken but you wouldn't know that from the flavour.

very tasty

4 stars

very tasty

Disappointingly tasteless.

1 stars

Totally TASTELESS, for a curry. Will NEVER buy it again. A waste of money and not enjoyable. Very disappointed. Looks like a curry, but does not taste like one. Cannot be compared with Tesco's Chicken tikka masala, which is very tasty on its own with rice and spinach. It is also tasty when I cook it adding a tin of drained chick peas and some chopped sweet potato. See link below. https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/294136009 Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G Come on Tesco, you can do better than this!!!

Dissapointed with Tesco

1 stars

seen this on a tv program so thought i would give it a go it was tasteless & a waste of money needless to say i wont be buying this again i will stick to the Tesco Meal For One Chicken Tikka Masala 550G it is much nicer

Disappointing

2 stars

This is the second thing I have tasted in this range and its almost as bad as the first. Taste is nothing like a Tikka Masala, and you need to add rice or something as its sloppy. So not so slimming. Never again, not trying any more of this range.

