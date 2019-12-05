Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Chow Mein 500G

Awful. Big chunks of fat. Very spicy. No taste of
Awful. Big chunks of fat. Very spicy. No taste of chow main sauce. Basically plain veg, noodles, chicken and fat
NOT REALLY A CHOW MEIN
SLIMY VEG - NOT MANY NOODLES - 2 PIECES OF CHICKEN AND UNEXPECTEDLY HOT CHILLI
Lacks Seasoning
Full of veg but completely lacks seasoning. Have salt and extra sauces handy if eating this
It's okay!
Was not a huge fan of this one found it quite watery when i done this in the microwave, however my husband liked his when i cooked it in the oven!
love this very healthy plenty of chicken
Very filling and nutritious
I really enjoy this meal, plenty of it but a little too peppery. Well done Tesco.
Awful
This was actually disgusting. It was a really slimy texture and completely tasteless.
rubbish
awful i might as well have just bought a savoy cabbage 5 strands of noodle should not be called Chow Mein only good thing was the chicken no , tasteless