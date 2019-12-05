By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Chow Mein 500G

2.5(8)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1283kJ 304kcal
    15%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces, savoy cabbage, choi sum, carrots and red peppers with noodles in a soya flavoured sauce.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 2 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (35%) [Savoy Cabbage, Choi Sum, Carrot, Grilled Red Pepper], Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Chicken Breast (16%), Water, Black Fungus Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Ginger Purée, Garlic, Ginger, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Spices, Red Chilli, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy262kJ / 62kcal1283kJ / 304kcal
Fat0.5g2.3g
Saturates0.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate7.6g37.0g
Sugars1.7g8.3g
Fibre1.9g9.4g
Protein5.9g29.0g
Salt0.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 489g.--

Safety information

Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Awful. Big chunks of fat. Very spicy. No taste of

1 stars

Awful. Big chunks of fat. Very spicy. No taste of chow main sauce. Basically plain veg, noodles, chicken and fat

NOT REALLY A CHOW MEIN

1 stars

SLIMY VEG - NOT MANY NOODLES - 2 PIECES OF CHICKEN AND UNEXPECTEDLY HOT CHILLI

Lacks Seasoning

3 stars

Full of veg but completely lacks seasoning. Have salt and extra sauces handy if eating this

It's okay!

3 stars

Was not a huge fan of this one found it quite watery when i done this in the microwave, however my husband liked his when i cooked it in the oven!

love this very healthy plenty of chicken

5 stars

love this very healthy plenty of chicken

Very filling and nutritious

4 stars

I really enjoy this meal, plenty of it but a little too peppery. Well done Tesco.

Awful

1 stars

This was actually disgusting. It was a really slimy texture and completely tasteless.

rubbish

1 stars

awful i might as well have just bought a savoy cabbage 5 strands of noodle should not be called Chow Mein only good thing was the chicken no , tasteless

