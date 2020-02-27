Tesco Rhubarb & Custard Creams 150G

Absolutely Delicious!!!
I had one of these biscuits today at work at coffee break. They are absolutely delicious and remind me of the rhubard and custard sweets I loved as a child. I would highly recommend them, much better than usual Custard Creams which are also delicious!!!
Yum
Yum these are gorgeous they should keep making these
Way better than normal custard creams
Way better than normal custard creams
Didn't like the favour
Didn't like the favour
If you like weird tastes, this is for you.
Picked up by mistake. Yuck! Thought they had gone off, then read the label which said they were Rhubarb Flavour. Why?Contaminated the biscuit barrel with the smell of rhubarb!
A deffo great buy
Very tasty as I’m not a fan of biscuits but I love them
From the reviews I've read so far, these biscuits
From the reviews I've read so far, these biscuits are like marmite, your either gonna love or hate them, I'm 1 of the lovers of these, I agree they don't taste of rhubarb, however if you've got a really sweet tooth or have the munchies these are the biscuits. 10/10. P.s Tesco you need to stock these on a more regular basis in islington North London. I've not seen / purchased them since last week.
Fantastic Little Biscuir
Delighted to discover these little gems in store recently. They will be a regular in our basket from now on.
Really not good
I was really looking forward to trying these but they do not taste like rhubarb. More like rose water? When I checked the ingredients there is no rhubarb content at all, but have been flavoured with other things including radish!
Awful
I normally love anything with rhubarb in but these are vile. Taste of perfume and artificial sweeteners. Hubby didn't believe when I spat one out and he tried them and said "yuk they taste like washing up liquid". Then tried one on 5 year old grandson who just cried when he thought he had to eat the entire biscuit! Not a good product at all.