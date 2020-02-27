By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rhubarb & Custard Creams 150G

£ 0.40
£0.27/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ / 498kcal

Product Description

  • Sandwich biscuit with a rhubarb flavour filling.
  • Rhubarb and Custard Creams Crunchy and fruity carefully baked to a classic recipe with a twist. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (13g)
Energy2089kJ / 498kcal272kJ / 65kcal
Fat22.6g2.9g
Saturates12.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate67.5g8.8g
Sugars31.3g4.1g
Fibre1.9g0.2g
Protein5.3g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Absolutely Delicious!!!

5 stars

I had one of these biscuits today at work at coffee break. They are absolutely delicious and remind me of the rhubard and custard sweets I loved as a child. I would highly recommend them, much better than usual Custard Creams which are also delicious!!!

Yum

5 stars

Yum these are gorgeous they should keep making these

Way better than normal custard creams

5 stars

Way better than normal custard creams

Didn't like the favour

1 stars

Didn't like the favour

If you like weird tastes, this is for you.

1 stars

Picked up by mistake. Yuck! Thought they had gone off, then read the label which said they were Rhubarb Flavour. Why?Contaminated the biscuit barrel with the smell of rhubarb!

A deffo great buy

5 stars

Very tasty as I’m not a fan of biscuits but I love them

From the reviews I've read so far, these biscuits

5 stars

From the reviews I've read so far, these biscuits are like marmite, your either gonna love or hate them, I'm 1 of the lovers of these, I agree they don't taste of rhubarb, however if you've got a really sweet tooth or have the munchies these are the biscuits. 10/10. P.s Tesco you need to stock these on a more regular basis in islington North London. I've not seen / purchased them since last week.

Fantastic Little Biscuir

5 stars

Delighted to discover these little gems in store recently. They will be a regular in our basket from now on.

Really not good

1 stars

I was really looking forward to trying these but they do not taste like rhubarb. More like rose water? When I checked the ingredients there is no rhubarb content at all, but have been flavoured with other things including radish!

Awful

1 stars

I normally love anything with rhubarb in but these are vile. Taste of perfume and artificial sweeteners. Hubby didn't believe when I spat one out and he tried them and said "yuk they taste like washing up liquid". Then tried one on 5 year old grandson who just cried when he thought he had to eat the entire biscuit! Not a good product at all.

