Tesco Free From Christmas Pudding 400G

Buy more than one because this stuff is good!
Absolutely delicious! Now I just wish it was in stock to buy more of them.
Delicious!
Delicious!
Still has alcohol!
Would be better if it were free from alcohol too!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1362kJ / 323kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (45%) [Sultanas, Raisins], Sugar, Cider (10%), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerine), Molasses, Gram Flour, Potato Flour, Apple, Rum, Mixed Spice, Salt, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Dextrose.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 3 mins/2 mins 40 sec.
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 800W 3 minutes / 900W 2 minutes 40 seconds.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Steam
Instructions: Time: 1 hour Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 1 hour, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
4 Servings
Pot. Recycle Lid. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Recycle
400g e
Typical Values
¼ of a pudding (100g)
|¼ of a pudding (100g)
Energy
1362kJ / 323kcal
|1362kJ / 323kcal
Fat
6.8g
|6.8g
Saturates
4.0g
|4.0g
Carbohydrate
61.1g
|61.1g
Sugars
47.4g
|47.4g
Fibre
3.7g
|3.7g
Protein
2.5g
|2.5g
Salt
0.2g
|0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Contains alcohol..
