By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Christmas Pudding 400G

3.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Free From Christmas Pudding 400G
£ 3.75
£0.94/100g
¼ of a pudding (100g)
  • Energy1362kJ 323kcal
    16%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars47.4g
    53%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1362kJ / 323kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Month Matured by Christmas day, gluten-free Christmas pudding made with vine fruits and cider.
  • Gluten Free Wheat Free Milk Free Egg Free
  • Gluten Free Wheat Free Milk Free Egg Free
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (45%) [Sultanas, Raisins], Sugar, Cider (10%), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerine), Molasses, Gram Flour, Potato Flour, Apple, Rum, Mixed Spice, Salt, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 3 mins/2 mins 40 sec.
Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 800W 3 minutes / 900W 2 minutes 40 seconds.
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Time: 1 hour Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 1 hour, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical Values¼ of a pudding (100g)¼ of a pudding (100g)
Energy1362kJ / 323kcal1362kJ / 323kcal
Fat6.8g6.8g
Saturates4.0g4.0g
Carbohydrate61.1g61.1g
Sugars47.4g47.4g
Fibre3.7g3.7g
Protein2.5g2.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Buy more than one because this stuff is good!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Now I just wish it was in stock to buy more of them.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Still has alcohol!

1 stars

Would be better if it were free from alcohol too!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here