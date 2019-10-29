Tesco 5% Lean Beef, Carrot & Onion Mince 500G

Not for me
Bought this as a quick alternative, and although the taste was fine, I suspect that the 'flavourings' listed contained something that disagreed with my stomach - I'm intolerant to mushrooms, or anything that contains colouring or flavouring from mushrooms (like E150a, b, c and d), caramel colouring, plain caramel, ammonia caramel etc etc, and so read every single ingredient. Nothing listed here, but still had an unfortunate episode. Please, Tesco, list every single ingredient, not just 'flavourings' as those of us with odd intolerances can't tell what's safe to eat if you don't.
DELICIOUS
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUSNESS!! Best mince I have ever tried! Very tender and gives the most amazing flavour. I made bolonaise with it- amazing but would be just as nice in a cottage pie.
Great for spag bol
I made a really delicious bolognese with this mince for my children, It was really quick to use. My only disappointment is that I don't seem to be able to buy it again.
Dont waste your money
When I received this I thought it looked a bit dark but just thought it was normal. Once I started cooking it lost all texture and turned into a big splat and smelled horrible. It tasted overwhelmingly of garlic and herb and I couldn't see any carrot or onion. Don't buy thinking its a handy shortcut, chop your own veg at least then you'll know what is in it
Tasty
This is amazing and the flavour is wow!
So tasty
Very good quality, the tastiest mince I've ever cooked! No seasoning required, straight out of the packet it smells delicious. A very soft texture, just like if you slow cooked bolognese for hours. I would 10/10 recommend for someone who is looking to cut down their red meat consumption a little, or just to make normal mince a little healthier.
good idea- time saving
quality was ok and saved time not having to mince carrots and onions- used to make meatballs - the only thing I ask is why has it got oil added to the ingredients - is this included in the 5% fat content of the mince
Great idea
Wow! Great product. Really tasty and popular with my kids!
Excellent quality product...
Great for spaghetti bolognese.
Used this instead of normal beef mince for a change and to get a little more vegetables in our diet. Very tasty alternative and would definately use again in spaghetti bolognese.