Tesco 5% Lean Beef, Carrot & Onion Mince 500G
£ 3.39
£6.78/kg

Product Description

  • Seasoned beef steak mince blended with carrot, onion and butternut squash. Beef mince: typical percentage fat content under 5% and collagen/ meat protein ratio under 12%.
  • Lean beef, carrot & onion mince Meat & Veg
  • 5% fat beef mince Lean beef mince perfectly seasoned and blended with vegetables
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

For British:

British Beef (63%), Vegetable Blend (31%)[Carrot, White Onion, Butternut Squash], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Basil, Dextrose, Marjoram, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Lactate.

For Irish:

Irish Beef (63%), Vegetable Blend (31%)[Carrot, White Onion, Butternut Squash], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Basil, Dextrose, Marjoram, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Lactate.

For Scottish:

Scottish Beef (63%), Vegetable Blend (31%)[Carrot, White Onion, Butternut Squash], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Basil, Dextrose, Marjoram, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Lactate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

10 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not for me

2 stars

Bought this as a quick alternative, and although the taste was fine, I suspect that the 'flavourings' listed contained something that disagreed with my stomach - I'm intolerant to mushrooms, or anything that contains colouring or flavouring from mushrooms (like E150a, b, c and d), caramel colouring, plain caramel, ammonia caramel etc etc, and so read every single ingredient. Nothing listed here, but still had an unfortunate episode. Please, Tesco, list every single ingredient, not just 'flavourings' as those of us with odd intolerances can't tell what's safe to eat if you don't.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUSNESS!! Best mince I have ever tried! Very tender and gives the most amazing flavour. I made bolonaise with it- amazing but would be just as nice in a cottage pie.

Great for spag bol

5 stars

I made a really delicious bolognese with this mince for my children, It was really quick to use. My only disappointment is that I don't seem to be able to buy it again.

Dont waste your money

1 stars

When I received this I thought it looked a bit dark but just thought it was normal. Once I started cooking it lost all texture and turned into a big splat and smelled horrible. It tasted overwhelmingly of garlic and herb and I couldn't see any carrot or onion. Don't buy thinking its a handy shortcut, chop your own veg at least then you'll know what is in it

Tasty

5 stars

This is amazing and the flavour is wow!

So tasty

5 stars

Very good quality, the tastiest mince I've ever cooked! No seasoning required, straight out of the packet it smells delicious. A very soft texture, just like if you slow cooked bolognese for hours. I would 10/10 recommend for someone who is looking to cut down their red meat consumption a little, or just to make normal mince a little healthier.

good idea- time saving

3 stars

quality was ok and saved time not having to mince carrots and onions- used to make meatballs - the only thing I ask is why has it got oil added to the ingredients - is this included in the 5% fat content of the mince

Great idea

5 stars

Wow! Great product. Really tasty and popular with my kids!

Excellent quality product...

4 stars

Excellent quality product...

Great for spaghetti bolognese.

5 stars

Used this instead of normal beef mince for a change and to get a little more vegetables in our diet. Very tasty alternative and would definately use again in spaghetti bolognese.

