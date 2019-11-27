By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chuck & Brisket Burger 340G

£ 3.00
£8.83/kg
One burger
  • Energy1223kJ 293kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.3g
    25%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 956kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • 2 British beef steak mince burgers, lightly seasoned.
  • Our Tesco Finest beef burgers are made with tender and succulent British beef. These brisket and chuck burgers use succulent cuts of prime Aberdeen Angus beef and are simply seasoned for the ultimate burger.
  • Succulent cuts of prime Aberdeen Angus beef, perfectly seasoned.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

For British:

British Beef (91%), Water, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

For Scotch:

Scotch Beef PGI Beef (91%), Water, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 28-30mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn once halfway through cooking time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. GRILL 24-28 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes each side. Turn once halfway through cooking time. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternatively, pan fry for 1 minute each side then transfer onto a baking tray and cook for 25 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made from fresh and frozen meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (128g**)
Energy956kJ / 229kcal1223kJ / 293kcal
Fat13.5g17.3g
Saturates5.8g7.4g
Carbohydrate5.2g6.7g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein21.2g27.1g
Salt1.0g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 340g packg typically weighs 257g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made from fresh and frozen meat.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Greatest Ever Burgers.

5 stars

Best ever burgers I've tasted, please bring them back before Christmas and for keeps.

Best burger ever.

5 stars

Best burger ever. Bring them back.

These burgers are the best we've ever tasted. No o

5 stars

These burgers are the best we've ever tasted. No overpowering herbs yet so tasty. Keep 'em going Tesco!

Really goood burger!

5 stars

Really goood burger!

Best burgers

5 stars

Possibly the best cook at home burger I have ever tasted. Love me. Please don't ever discontinue them.

Wouldn't buy again.

1 stars

Very good quality patty, but utterly tasteless. Only a greasy smell and flavour.

WOOOOW!!!

5 stars

HONESTLY??!!!. Why do people go to McDonald's or expensive restaurants when they have something like this. It is honestly the best tasting burger I've ever had. And trust me, Ive eaten a lot of burgers. The meat from both brisket and chuck is a perfect combination which is also recommended by top chef's like Gordon Ramsay. Its the beefiest burger you will taste. Just add some butter and put it in the grill. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. TESCO, PLEASE DO NOT CHANGE THE RECIPE OR GET RID OF THIS PRODUCT. Well done to the people at Tesco who have made this product. They obviously know what they are doing!!! Well done guys. I will never ever ever go to a fast food joint for burger again as this is cheaper and tastes a lot better.

Yummy

5 stars

I am not normally a fan of burgers,in fact I caanot remember the last time I ate one but these are amazing, yes we shoozed them up with salad and cheese, and used brioche buns, but I am back for more, they are so tasty, Well done Tesco's.

