Tesco Cooked Tikka Chicken Strips 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 122kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and sliced marinated chicken breast.
- Fragrant & Spicy Selected chicken breast strips marinated in an Indian inspired blend.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Coriander Seed Powder, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Coriander Flake, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Mace, Chilli Powder, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|517kJ / 122kcal
|388kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|23.0g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
