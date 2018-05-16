By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cooked Tikka Chicken Strips 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cooked Tikka Chicken Strips 300G
£ 2.25
£7.50/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy388kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 517kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and sliced marinated chicken breast.
  • Fragrant & Spicy Selected chicken breast strips marinated in an Indian inspired blend.
  • Fragrant & Spicy Selected chicken breast strips marinated in an Indian inspired blend.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Garlic Paste, Ginger Paste, Coriander Seed Powder, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Coriander Flake, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Mace, Chilli Powder, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (75g)
Energy517kJ / 122kcal388kJ / 92kcal
Fat2.6g2.0g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.1g
Sugars1.0g0.8g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein23.0g17.3g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Cooked Bbq Chicken Strips 300G

£ 2.25
£7.50/kg

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Cooked Sliced Chicken 340G

£ 2.50
£7.36/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here