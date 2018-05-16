Tesco Cooked Bbq Chicken Strips 300G

- Energy394kJ 93kcal5%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 525kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and sliced marinated chicken breast.
- Sweet & Smoky Tender chicken breast marinated in American inspired BBQ seasoning.
- Sweet & Smoky Tender chicken breast marinated in American inspired BBQ seasoning.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Rice Bran Oil, Sugar, Corn Starch, Tomato Paste, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Cocoa Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|525kJ / 124kcal
|394kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|23.6g
|17.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019