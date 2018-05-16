Product Description
- Room Thermometer
- Glows red when too warm, blue when too cool & yellow at the ideal heat
- Gentle night light with a digital backlit LCD display
- UK Mains only, powered adaptor supplied
- Just one look through the nursery door is all you need to be certain that your baby's room is at the best temperature of comfortable, safer sleep
- From the makes of grobag® The original
- At The Gro Company we believe safer sleep for babies means a good night's rest for the whole family!
- It's why we developed grobag and a range of products designed to help young children sleep well.
- A handy night light and peace of mind at a glance
- The gentle glow of a Gro-egg makes it a useful night light too
- Why is nursery temperature so vital?
- An increase in room temperature is associated with an increased risk of SIDS
- A comfortable baby will sleep longer and more restfully
- A room temperature of 16-20°C, with a Grobag or secure light bedding is restful and safer for sleeping babies
- Why not turn it into a friendly bedside character with one of our groegg shells?
- Gro-egg is 70 x 110 mm approximate dimensions
- The colour changing digital room thermometer
- Mains powered (adapter included)
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- 16c and below - Too cold
- 16-20c - Recommended
- 20-24c - A little warm
- 24c and above - Too hot
Warnings
- WARNING. LONG CABLE. STRANGULATION HAZARD.
Name and address
- The Gro Company,
- Malvern House,
- Matford Court,
- Yeoford Way,
- Exeter,
- EX2 8LB,
Safety information
