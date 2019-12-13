Birds Eye Hot & Fiery Chicken Chunks 450G

Best Chicken Ever
The best chicken I've ever had! Don't listen to the bad reviews, just give it a go.
Awful. Straight away it didn't smell nice and it tastes just as bad. The chicken looked rather dark aswell for thigh meat and tasted more like leg meat, it is possibly the worst chicken I've had.
Don't waste your money!
Horrible so greasy the coating was soggy not crispy & all i could taste was chilli not chicken so the chicken must have been so bland because these are not that hot in every sense of the word! I wouldn't have given them any stars if i had a choice!
Took one bite and threw away, it was greasy, fatty and had a horrible after taste. Majorly disappointed.
Great tasting chicken
Amazing taste great children nice and moist with a great crispy coating I don't buy chicken peices much because of dry chicken and horrible coating but this is something it is great and easy to cook 14 mins in fan oven 180c perfect fried cgy taste. I recommend highly.