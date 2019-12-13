By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Hot & Fiery Chicken Chunks 450G

2.5(5)Write a review
Birds Eye Hot & Fiery Chicken Chunks 450G
Per 1/4 pack oven baked provides:
  • Energy967kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.87g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken thigh pieces, coated in spicy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • Birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
  • With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now get the great taste of takeaway chicken at home. We've taken succulent chunks of 100% chicken thighs and added a seriously tasty, hot and fiery coating. A winner winner!
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken thigh if it's 77% chicken thigh? Made from 100% chicken thigh means we use only chicken breast fillet in this product. The other 23% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken thigh
  • Real takeaway taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Thigh (77%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Lentil Flour, Wheat Starch, Flour (Maize, Rice), Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Salt), Spices, Tomato Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings, Spice Extracts, # E450 and E500 are the basic ingredients of baking powder, which is used to make the coating light and crispy

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 25 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the hot & fiery chunks from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/4 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ877kJ967kJ
- kcal210kcal231kcal
Fat 11g12g
- of which Saturates 2.5g2.8g
Carbohydrate 13g14g
- of which Sugars 1.9g2.2g
Fibre 1.4g1.6g
Protein 14g16g
Salt 0.78g0.87g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Chicken Ever

5 stars

The best chicken I've ever had! Don't listen to the bad reviews, just give it a go.

Awful. Straight away it didn't smell nice and it t

1 stars

Awful. Straight away it didn't smell nice and it tastes just as bad. The chicken looked rather dark aswell for thigh meat and tasted more like leg meat, it is possibly the worst chicken I've had.

Don't waste your money!

1 stars

Horrible so greasy the coating was soggy not crispy & all i could taste was chilli not chicken so the chicken must have been so bland because these are not that hot in every sense of the word! I wouldn't have given them any stars if i had a choice!

Took one bite and threw away, it was greasy, fatty

1 stars

Took one bite and threw away, it was greasy, fatty and had a horrible after taste. Majorly disappointed.

Great tasting chicken

5 stars

Amazing taste great children nice and moist with a great crispy coating I don't buy chicken peices much because of dry chicken and horrible coating but this is something it is great and easy to cook 14 mins in fan oven 180c perfect fried cgy taste. I recommend highly.

