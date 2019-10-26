Birds Eye Maple Bbq Chicken Wings 500G

Horrible dry tiny. Waste of Money!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Chicken Wings (92%), Sugar, Spices, Rice Starch, Cornflour, Smoked Salt, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Maple Extract, Wheat Gluten
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 20-25 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the maple BBQ wings from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.
This pack contains 4 portions
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/4 Pack (Edible Portion) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|744kJ
|715kJ
|- kcal
|178kcal
|171kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|9.5g
|- of which Saturates
|3.0g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.7g
|- of which Sugars
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|21g
|20g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.44g
|-
|-
This product contains bones.
