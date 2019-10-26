By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Maple Bbq Chicken Wings 500G

Birds Eye Maple Bbq Chicken Wings 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg
Per 1/4 pack (edible portion) oven baked provides:
  • Energy715kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken wings, coated in a Maple and BBQ flavoured glaze.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • Birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
  • With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now get the great taste of takeaway chicken at home. We've taken succulent chicken wings and added a seriously tasty maple and BBQ marinade. A winner winner!
  • Made with succulent chicken wings
  • Real takeaway taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Wings (92%), Sugar, Spices, Rice Starch, Cornflour, Smoked Salt, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Maple Extract, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 20-25 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the maple BBQ wings from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product contains bones.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/4 Pack (Edible Portion) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ744kJ715kJ
- kcal178kcal171kcal
Fat 9.8g9.5g
- of which Saturates 3.0g2.9g
Carbohydrate 0.8g0.7g
- of which Sugars 0.8g0.7g
Fibre 1.4g1.4g
Protein 21g20g
Salt 0.45g0.44g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product contains bones.

Horrible dry tiny. Waste of Money!

1 stars

Horrible dry tiny. Waste of Money! I wouldn't give any stars if i had the choice.

