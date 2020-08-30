By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Chicken Fillet Pack 1.6Kg

3(9)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One typical chicken breast
  • Energy987kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast fillet portions.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED This product can contain a variable number of chicken breast fillets in each pack. Make light work of midweek meals with our naturally lean and tender chicken breasts. These hand trimmed, skinless fillets are perfect fried in fajitas, sliced in a stir fry or diced in curry. For a healthy teatime treat simply season, grill and serve with roasted vine tomatoes and fresh rocket salad. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our delicious chicken recipes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 1.6KG

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-;-

Net Contents

1.6kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy449kJ / 106kcal987kJ / 233kcal
Fat1.1g2.4g
Saturates0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g52.8g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

BIG

5 stars

Very large chicken breast fillets, would definitely buy again

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality and great for curry dish for family

Awful

1 stars

Extremely tough meat, the breast that weren’t tough were tasteless Won’t buy again

Poor quality, avoid purchasing !!!

2 stars

Extremely poor quality. Delivered with only 24 hours use by date. Not as advertised 5 days plus. I ordered these because I’m on the shield list so not able to leave the house. I will ask my local butcher to deliver in future.

disappointed

2 stars

disappointed it came only 24 hours date on it

Good value

5 stars

Nicest chicken I have had for a long time

Delicious!

5 stars

Fantastic! Loved them. Juicy and HUGE!

Very poor quality,tough and tasteless

1 stars

The chicken breasts were really tough to cut through raw (knives were sharpened) and even tougher when cooked, everyone commented on it which was embarrassing.. Very little taste and truly awful. Very disappointing. I normally buy from the butchers I will continue to do so in future..

Very Disappointing!!

1 stars

Bought last week as the Willow Farm was not available but i was sadly disappointed! They are NOT Large!! And the under part of the meat wasn't even there! The basic Tesco Chicken Breast Fillets are much better these. Will not buy again, they was a waste of money & shrank in the oven 😢

