Tesco Large Chicken Fillet Pack 1.6Kg

BIG
Very large chicken breast fillets, would definitely buy again
Good quality
Good quality and great for curry dish for family
Awful
Extremely tough meat, the breast that weren’t tough were tasteless Won’t buy again
Poor quality, avoid purchasing !!!
Extremely poor quality. Delivered with only 24 hours use by date. Not as advertised 5 days plus. I ordered these because I’m on the shield list so not able to leave the house. I will ask my local butcher to deliver in future.
disappointed
disappointed it came only 24 hours date on it
Good value
Nicest chicken I have had for a long time
Delicious!
Fantastic! Loved them. Juicy and HUGE!
Very poor quality,tough and tasteless
The chicken breasts were really tough to cut through raw (knives were sharpened) and even tougher when cooked, everyone commented on it which was embarrassing.. Very little taste and truly awful. Very disappointing. I normally buy from the butchers I will continue to do so in future..
Very Disappointing!!
Bought last week as the Willow Farm was not available but i was sadly disappointed! They are NOT Large!! And the under part of the meat wasn't even there! The basic Tesco Chicken Breast Fillets are much better these. Will not buy again, they was a waste of money & shrank in the oven 😢