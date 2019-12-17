Haagen Dazs Vanilla Caramel Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with caramel swirl (10%) and brownies (8%).
- Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Each scoop starts life as only four ingredients - cream, milk, sugar and eggs. To that, we only add amazing.
- Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
- Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Tubs or treat yourself with our perfect portion Ice Cream mini cup collections or a unique Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar
- 460ml = 386g
- Triple sensations
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 460ml
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (32%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Condensed Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil), Glucose Syrup, Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Corn Starch, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.com
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents
460ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|2 x scoop (83g)
|%* (83 g)
|Energy
|1160 kJ
|963 kJ
|-
|278 kcal
|231 kcal
|12 %
|Fat
|16.8 g
|14.0 g
|20 %
|of which saturates
|10.1 g
|8.4 g
|42 %
|Carbohydrate
|27.0 g
|22.4 g
|9 %
|of which sugars
|23.2 g
|19.3 g
|21 %
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|4.4 g
|3.6 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0.22 g
|0.18 g
|3 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
