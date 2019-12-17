By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Ice Cream 460Ml

5(38)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml

Offer

2x (86g)
  • Energy1227 kJ 295 kcal
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1427 kJ

Product Description

  • Peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirl and caramelised peanut pieces (7%).
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Each scoop starts life as only four ingredients - cream, milk, sugar and eggs. To that, we only add amazing.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Tubs or treat yourself with our perfect portion Ice Cream mini cup collections or a unique Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar
  • 460ml = 400g
  • Obsessions collection
  • Triple sensations
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ml

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (26%), Peanut Butter (18%) (Roasted Peanuts, Peanut Oil, Sugar, Salt), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Roasted Peanuts, Egg Yolk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts, Wheat and Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • www.haagen-dazs.com

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g2x (86 g)%* (86 g)
Energy 1427 kJ1227 kJ15 %
-343 kcal295 kcal
Fat 24.4 g21.0 g30 %
of which saturates 10.5 g9.0 g45 %
Carbohydrate 21.7 g18.7 g7 %
of which sugars 15.3 g13.1 g15 %
Fibre 1.7 g1.4 g-
Protein 8.4 g7.2 g14 %
Salt 0.33 g0.28 g5 %
Contains at least 4 portions---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

38 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice icecream and a very good flavour. Would recc

5 stars

Nice icecream and a very good flavour. Would reccomend

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

It was absolutely delicious. Enjoy the flavour and the its of nut in the ice cream

Awesome

5 stars

Loved it! one of my favourite ice creams every.

Delicious Ice Cream!

5 stars

I was impressed with this product! It wasn't as sweet as I expected it to be. In addition it was packed with nuts! Not just the odd one or two but more than you’d think. I would get this again at a future opportunity.

Excellent Flavour

4 stars

Full flavour ice cream, would definitely buy again

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Really tasty and definitely worth the money. Could really taste the peanuts.. heavenly!

Delicious peanut butter crunch

5 stars

This was one of the tastiest Icecreams I have ever had . Loved it and would buy again and again I love the fact that you can combine peanut butter and ice cream together

Nutty & Creamy with a crunch

5 stars

Lovely nutty & creamy flavour, it sounds sickly but the taste is smoother then you might expect which means its easy to eat more if thats a good thing. There’s a good amount of crunchy bits mixed in. Usual Haagen Dazs top quality.

Definitely recommended if you're a peanut butter f

5 stars

Definitely recommended if you're a peanut butter fan. Lots of crushed peanuts blended into the ice cream and a lovely rich creamy texture make a seriously satisfying treat.

Best Haagen-Dasz

5 stars

This is my new favourite Haagen-Dasz. The creamy peanut ice cream with the crunch of the caramelized nuts is beautiful.

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Haagen-Dazs Pralines & Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml

Offer

Haagen-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 460Ml

£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml

Offer

Haagen-Dazs Salted Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml

£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml

Offer

Haagen-Dazs Peanut Butter Stick Bar 3X80ml

£ 3.89
£1.63/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here