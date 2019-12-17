By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 460Ml

4.5(65)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml

Offer

2 x scoop (86 g)
  • Energy945 kJ 226 kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1098 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheesecake ice cream with strawberry swirl (14%) and cookies (8%)
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Each scoop starts life as only four ingredients - cream, milk, sugar and eggs. To that, we only add amazing.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Tubs or treat yourself with our perfect portion Ice Cream mini cup collections or a unique Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar
  • 460ml = 400g
  • Obsessions collection
  • Triple sensations
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ml

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (28%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Puree, Wheat Flour, Egg Yolk, Coconut Oil, Raspberry Puree, Soft Cheese, Cream, Butter Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Natural Flavourings, Molasses, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g2 x scoop (86 g)%* (86 g)
Energy 1098 kJ945 kJ
-262 kcal226 kcal11%
Fat 14.3 g12.3 g18 %
of which saturates 9.0 g7.8 g39 %
Carbohydrate 29.4 g25.3 g10 %
of which sugars 24.8 g21.3 g24 %
Fibre 0.4 g0.3 g-
Protein 3.8 g3.3 g7 %
Salt 0.30 g0.26 g4 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---

A generally good product, strawberry flavoured wit

4 stars

A generally good product, strawberry flavoured with generous chunks of cheesecake base style pieces. Takes a few minutes to get to a suitable texture, as expected with ice cream tubs like this.

Amazing!

5 stars

10/10 as you would expect from Haagen-Dazs ice cream! Amazing quality, so creamy and flavoursome with a decent amount of strawberry sauce and cheesecake biscuit base in the wonderful vanilla ice cream. This makes a lovely dessert or for just indulging in front of the tv or having some me-time. Would highly recommend if you can afford it.

It must have been nice because my son ate the whol

5 stars

It must have been nice because my son ate the whole tub. He said it was better than Ben & Jerry’s which has always been his favourite. I will have to buy some more now so that the rest of us can try it.

The best

5 stars

The whole family's favourite. The best

Delicious

5 stars

When it comes to ice cream no one does it better than Haagen-Dazs. This ice cream is flavoursome, well balanced and way too moreish to put down.

Really yummy , excellent taste and flavour.

5 stars

Really yummy , excellent taste and flavour.

Nice tasting

3 stars

Nice tasting ice cream however nothing compares to the salted caramel flavour. It was nice to try but would probably buy other Hagan daaz flavours

Fab!

5 stars

Love the shortcake pieces! Could easily eat the whole tub in one sitting.

Gorgeous ice cream - perfect for a treat.

5 stars

Gorgeous ice cream - perfect for a treat.

Really good, creamy ice cream. One of the nicest I

5 stars

Really good, creamy ice cream. One of the nicest I've tasted.

