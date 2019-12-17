Haagen-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 460Ml

A generally good product, strawberry flavoured wit
A generally good product, strawberry flavoured with generous chunks of cheesecake base style pieces. Takes a few minutes to get to a suitable texture, as expected with ice cream tubs like this.
Amazing!
10/10 as you would expect from Haagen-Dazs ice cream! Amazing quality, so creamy and flavoursome with a decent amount of strawberry sauce and cheesecake biscuit base in the wonderful vanilla ice cream. This makes a lovely dessert or for just indulging in front of the tv or having some me-time. Would highly recommend if you can afford it.
It must have been nice because my son ate the whole tub. He said it was better than Ben & Jerry’s which has always been his favourite. I will have to buy some more now so that the rest of us can try it.
The best
The whole family's favourite. The best
Delicious
When it comes to ice cream no one does it better than Haagen-Dazs. This ice cream is flavoursome, well balanced and way too moreish to put down.
Really yummy , excellent taste and flavour.
Nice tasting
Nice tasting ice cream however nothing compares to the salted caramel flavour. It was nice to try but would probably buy other Hagan daaz flavours
Fab!
Love the shortcake pieces! Could easily eat the whole tub in one sitting.
Gorgeous ice cream - perfect for a treat.
Really good, creamy ice cream. One of the nicest I've tasted.