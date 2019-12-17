By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen-Dazs Pralines & Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

4.5(53)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Pralines & Cream Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml

2 x scoop (86g)
  • Energy986 kJ 236 kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147 kJ

  • Vanilla ice cream with caramel swirl (11%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7%).
  • Haagen-Dazs ice cream tubs. Each scoop starts life as only four ingredients - cream, milk, sugar and eggs. To that, we only add amazing.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Tubs or treat yourself with our perfect portion Ice Cream mini cup collections or a unique Haagen-Dazs ice cream bar
  • 460ml = 400g
  • Obsessions collection
  • Triple sensations
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ml

Fresh Cream (32%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Pecan Nuts, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectins)

  • May contain other Tree Nuts

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see base of cup.

Made in France

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Contains at least 4 portions

460ml ℮

Typical Valuesper 100 g2 x scoop (86 g)%* (86 g)
Energy 1147 kJ986 kJ
-274 kcal236 kcal12 %
Fat 16.2 g14.0 g20 %
of which saturates 9.0 g7.7 g39 %
Carbohydrate 27.6 g23.7 g9 %
of which sugars 26.2 g22.6 g25 %
Fibre 0.3 g0.2 g-
Protein 4.1 g3.5 g7 %
Salt 0.34 g0.29 g5 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) ---
Contains at least 4 portions---

53 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasted nice but too expensive

4 stars

Tasted nice and was enjoyed by the whole family with bananas but I feel it is way too expensive compared to similar alternatives.

Excellent ice cream

5 stars

Ice cream did not disappoint and was liked by all the family

Good quality, tastes really nice. Tried this & the

4 stars

Good quality, tastes really nice. Tried this & the strawberry one and really enjoyed both. As usual with these small tubs of ice cream they are a little bit expensive but great for an occasional treat.

The right mix

5 stars

Indulgent, you don't need a lot, great with Apple pie.

Good distinctive flavour, not sickly sweet, just t

5 stars

Good distinctive flavour, not sickly sweet, just the right amount of nuts, with a creamy aftertaste.

Very good as long as you get an unmelted and refro

4 stars

Very good as long as you get an unmelted and refrozen one!

Love in a tub

5 stars

I loved this creamy, dreamy, delicious tub of Haagen Dazs. It was not too sweet and the praline pieces were plentiful and crunchy. The only thing wrong, was I couldn't stop eating it until it was all gone.

Wooosh

5 stars

Great as ever

Amazing ice cream definitely give it a try

5 stars

Amazing ice cream definitely give it a try

Really lovely flavour, I bought it as a special tr

4 stars

Really lovely flavour, I bought it as a special treat. Sweet, rich and delicious, but you have to remember to take it out of the freezer 10 minutes before you want to eat it.

