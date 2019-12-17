Haagen-Dazs Pralines & Cream Ice Cream 460Ml

Tasted nice but too expensive
Tasted nice and was enjoyed by the whole family with bananas but I feel it is way too expensive compared to similar alternatives.
Excellent ice cream
Ice cream did not disappoint and was liked by all the family
Good quality, tastes really nice. Tried this & the strawberry one and really enjoyed both. As usual with these small tubs of ice cream they are a little bit expensive but great for an occasional treat.
The right mix
Indulgent, you don't need a lot, great with Apple pie.
Good distinctive flavour, not sickly sweet, just the right amount of nuts, with a creamy aftertaste.
Very good as long as you get an unmelted and refrozen one!
Love in a tub
I loved this creamy, dreamy, delicious tub of Haagen Dazs. It was not too sweet and the praline pieces were plentiful and crunchy. The only thing wrong, was I couldn't stop eating it until it was all gone.
Wooosh
Great as ever
Amazing ice cream definitely give it a try
Really lovely flavour, I bought it as a special treat. Sweet, rich and delicious, but you have to remember to take it out of the freezer 10 minutes before you want to eat it.