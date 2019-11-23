By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amazon Fire Tv Stick W/ Alexa And Tv Control

5(2)Write a review
Amazon Fire Tv Stick W/ Alexa And Tv Control
£ 39.95
£39.95/each
  • - Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
  • - Streaming media player
  • Just plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV and start streaming in minutes. Fire TV Stick works with any HDTV-take it to a friend's house, or bring it along to hotels and dorm rooms.
  • Now you can control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver with new power, volume and mute buttons. Just press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch and control movies and TV shows.
  • Ask Alexa to view live camera feeds, control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Learn more about compatible smart home devices here.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Good today

5 stars

Good today

Excellent service

5 stars

Excellent service and excellent quality very money

