Hawaiian Tropic Oil Spf20 200Ml

Product Description
- Protective Dry Spray Oil Coconut & Guava SPF 20 Medium
- Indulge your senses, whilst protecting and moisturising your skin with this luxurious formula blended with Coconut and Guava. Protects like a lotion.
- Oil-gel consistency.
- UVA *** Good
- Water resistant
- Moisturising formula
- Tropical fragrance
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum, Cyclopentasiloxane Homosalate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cyclohexasiloxane, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Phenethyl Benzoate, Benzophenone-3, Silica, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Amyl Acetate, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Octyldodecanol, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Propoxyhydroxypropyl Thiosulfate Silica, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake well before use. Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight.
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly.
Distributor address
- Energizer Group Ltd,
- Sword House,
- HP13 6DG,
- High Wycombe,
- UK.
Return to
- Hawaiian-Tropic.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
