Jungle Formula Kids Slap It Band

Product Description
- Anti-Mosquito Slapband
- Anti-mosquito slapband with 100% natural active ingredient provides effective protection against mosquitoes and other biting insects. Ideal for holidays, outdoor activities and daily use.
- Up to 2 weeks repellency*
- *Contains a strip providing up to 2 weeks repellency when used for 8 hours per day.
- Jungle Formula Slap-it! is protected by exclusive Model and Design Rights.
- 100% natural active ingredients
- It's waterproof
- Designed to avoid direct skin contact with active ingredient
- Dermatologically tested
- Best used with jungle formula kids lotion
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredient: Geraniol 16% (w/w), CAS number 106 -24 -1. PT 19
Storage
After use or when not being worn, store the entire bracelet in the aluminium foil bag and seal tightly.
Preparation and Usage
- Instruction for Use
- Insert the strip to the base, on both ends. Slide the rings one by one over the bracelet and gently slap onto your child's wrist. The slapband automatically adjusts to the size of the wrist.
- Use in combination with Jungle Formula Kids Lotion.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- For children from 3 years. Avoid contact with eyes, nose and mouth. Keep out of children's mouths.
- Contains geraniol. May produce an allergic reaction. In case of irritation or discomfort, discontinue use.
- Do not wear while sleeping.
Name and address
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
- Chefaro Ireland DAC,
- Treasury Building,
- Lower Grand Canal Street,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
- +44 (0)203 598 9601
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
CAUTION For children from 3 years. Avoid contact with eyes, nose and mouth. Keep out of children's mouths. Contains geraniol. May produce an allergic reaction. In case of irritation or discomfort, discontinue use. Do not wear while sleeping.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020