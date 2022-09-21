Huggies Drynites Boy 3-5Yrs 16 Pyjama Pants
Product Description
- Huggies Drynites Boy 3-5Yrs 16 Pyjama Pants
- Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
- DryNites® Pyjama Pants are specifically designed to be worn under pyjamas discreetly, look and feel just like real underwear to help manage the bedwetting phase. Whether at home or nights away, DryNites Pyjama Pants take the stress out of accidents to allow kids to just be kids. DryNites Pyjama Pants feature age appropriate graphics and feature gender specific absorbency where it's needed. They have stretchy sides, a softer feel for a comfortable fit, and are made with discreet material to limit noise underneath pyjamas.
- DryNites® for boys 3-5 years old, is absorbent night time underwear specifically designed to fit boys.
- Made with quiet materials for less rustle and designed to fit below the waist for maximum discretion under pyjamas
- DryNites® are more absorbent than training pants and regular nappies with soft, stretchy sides for a comfortable fit
- Marvel character designs and soft material to look and feel like underwear so only the child will know they are wearing them!
- Make bed wetting less of a big deal with unbeatable protection from the UK's #1 night time brand
Information
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
- Consumer Services ASKGTT16,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: Freephone 800 085 8189 (UK) 1800 946 659 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core
Net Contents
16 x Pants
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.