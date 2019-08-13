Tesco Free From Coffee & Walnut Cake Slices 5 Pack

Bring back the old recipe - no longer dairy free!!
Used to buy this all the time. They have now changed the recipe.... no longer dairy free so can no longer eat it. Didn't highlight that it was not longer dairy free - didn't realise until after I had tried a bit!!!! Tastes horrible... please bring back old recipe.
Not like they used to be.
These always used to be really nice and a regular buy. I saw a message at one point when they disappeared saying that Tesco were not stocking these any more, but they have reappeared, only they seem smaller and a bit drier. It is a pity, because the Tesco range for gluten free and dairy free customers has become really good in recent years, and I hope that you do not reduce what people like my husband and myself can eat.
New Recipe Review
I tried the new recipe today but the cakes were not very pleasant at all. Will you be bringing back the original recipe ? They were my favourite cakes, so tasty and a treat to look forward to in my very bland diet. I do hope these are just a trial, I couldn’t face another one.
Warning! No longer dairy free :(
Such a shame Tesco have changed the ingredients of these cakes - they used to be DAIRY FREE too, but now my husband cannot have them as they contain milk & derivatives thereof.