Tesco Free From Coffee & Walnut Cake Slices 5 Pack

1.5(4)
Tesco Free From Coffee & Walnut Cake Slices 5 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.36/each
One slice
  • Energy712kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1696kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cake slice filled with a coffee flavoured frosting and topped with walnuts.
  • Layered coffee flavoured sponge and filling, topped with walnut pieces for a nutty bite
  • Free from cereals containing gluten
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coffee Flavoured Frosting (9%) [Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Caramel Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Tapioca Starch, Walnuts (5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Water, Caramel Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

5 x Coffee & Walnut Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (42g)
Energy1696kJ / 405kcal712kJ / 170kcal
Fat19.5g8.2g
Saturates2.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate52.3g22.0g
Sugars29.4g12.3g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein4.7g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Bring back the old recipe - no longer dairy free!!

1 stars

Used to buy this all the time. They have now changed the recipe.... no longer dairy free so can no longer eat it. Didn't highlight that it was not longer dairy free - didn't realise until after I had tried a bit!!!! Tastes horrible... please bring back old recipe.

Not like they used to be.

3 stars

These always used to be really nice and a regular buy. I saw a message at one point when they disappeared saying that Tesco were not stocking these any more, but they have reappeared, only they seem smaller and a bit drier. It is a pity, because the Tesco range for gluten free and dairy free customers has become really good in recent years, and I hope that you do not reduce what people like my husband and myself can eat.

New Recipe Review

1 stars

I tried the new recipe today but the cakes were not very pleasant at all. Will you be bringing back the original recipe ? They were my favourite cakes, so tasty and a treat to look forward to in my very bland diet. I do hope these are just a trial, I couldn’t face another one.

Warning! No longer dairy free :(

1 stars

Such a shame Tesco have changed the ingredients of these cakes - they used to be DAIRY FREE too, but now my husband cannot have them as they contain milk & derivatives thereof.

