Tesco Free From Lemon Slices X5

Moist and tasty
Lovely moist and lemony not dry like most gf products
Really tasty light sponge :)
My first crack at trying something gluten free - expected them to be dry & tasteless but these are really quite tasty. Sponge was lovely & light but perhaps a bit over sweetened tho that's not a big problem for me. I'm pleasantly surprised. But then I'm not (yet) diagnosed with any gluten allergy so have choice - perhaps I'd feel differently if I didn't.
Not happy now the recipe has changed and now contain milk
TOO SWEET!
Cake without the filling nice and light but have to say the whole cake was much too sweet - will not buy again.