By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Lemon Slices X5

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Lemon Slices X5
£ 1.80
£0.36/each
One slice
  • Energy677kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars14.0g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1744kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cake slices filled with a lemon flavoured frosting and topped with sugar.
  • Layered sponge with lemon flavoured filling, topped with sugar pearls for a sweet, zesty treat.
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Flavoured Frosting (10%) [Icing Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Lemon Peel, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Potato Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco Product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

5 x Lemon Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (39g)
Energy1744kJ / 416kcal677kJ / 161kcal
Fat17.5g6.8g
Saturates2.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate60.3g23.4g
Sugars36.0g14.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein4.0g1.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Moist and tasty

5 stars

Lovely moist and lemony not dry like most gf products

Really tasty light sponge :)

4 stars

My first crack at trying something gluten free - expected them to be dry & tasteless but these are really quite tasty. Sponge was lovely & light but perhaps a bit over sweetened tho that's not a big problem for me. I'm pleasantly surprised. But then I'm not (yet) diagnosed with any gluten allergy so have choice - perhaps I'd feel differently if I didn't.

Not happy now the recipe has changed and now conta

1 stars

Not happy now the recipe has changed and now contain milk

TOO SWEET!

3 stars

Cake without the filling nice and light but have to say the whole cake was much too sweet - will not buy again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Chocolate Digestives 200G

£ 1.30
£0.65/100g

Tesco Free From Coffee & Walnut Cake Slices 5 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.36/each

Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G

£ 1.20
£0.83/100g

Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here