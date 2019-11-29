Tesco Finest 4 Pork Cheese & Jalapeno Hot Dogs 400G

top notch
Best spicy tasty sausage tescos have done to date
Excellent please get them on sale again!!!!!!!
Excellent quality please get these on sale again
these are the best tastiest sausages i have ever had. fab for hot dogs as extra long but tasty regardless of how you serve them. best results roasted in the oven
Excellent quality and very tasty , please keep stocking them I am going stock up on them tomorrow
Yummy
These are so good, just meaty enough and just hot enough, can,t stop eating them. Yum
Hot Summer!
Great for a Summer garden BBQ if you like hot Jalapenos you'll love these!
Perfect sausages
These are possibly the best sausages that exist in a supermarket. Outstanding balance of flavours. The heat of the jalepenos elevates them to god-level. These are the only sausages that matter.
nice sausage and good heat, couldn't taste the cheese