Tesco Finest 4 Pork Cheese & Jalapeno Hot Dogs 400G

5(8)Write a review
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
One Hot Dog
  • Energy1013kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat19.3g
    28%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with Red Leicester cheese, jalapeno chillies and seasoning and filled into natural casings.
  • Made with selected cuts of prime British pork, Red Leicester cheese and jalapenos. Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (6%), Potato Starch, Jalapeño Chilli (2.5%), Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Chive, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ground Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Sugar, Bamboo Fibre, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Emulsifier (Glyceryl Monostearate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. For best results do not prick sausage skins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 17-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Hot Dog (86g**)
Energy1178kJ / 284kcal1013kJ / 244kcal
Fat22.5g19.3g
Saturates8.4g7.2g
Carbohydrate5.2g4.5g
Sugars0.8g0.7g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein14.9g12.8g
Salt1.5g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 344g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

top notch

5 stars

Best spicy tasty sausage tescos have done to date

Excellent please get them on sale again!!!!!!!

5 stars

Excellent quality please get these on sale again

these are the best tastiest sausages i have ever h

5 stars

these are the best tastiest sausages i have ever had. fab for hot dogs as extra long but tasty regardless of how you serve them. best results roasted in the oven

Excellent quality and very tasty , please keep sto

5 stars

Excellent quality and very tasty , please keep stocking them I am going stock up on them tomorrow

Yummy

5 stars

These are so good, just meaty enough and just hot enough, can,t stop eating them. Yum

Hot Summer!

5 stars

Great for a Summer garden BBQ if you like hot Jalapenos you'll love these!

Perfect sausages

5 stars

These are possibly the best sausages that exist in a supermarket. Outstanding balance of flavours. The heat of the jalepenos elevates them to god-level. These are the only sausages that matter.

nice sausage and good heat, couldn't taste the che

4 stars

nice sausage and good heat, couldn't taste the cheese

