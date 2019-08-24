Tesco Finest 12 Smooth Pork Chipolatas 375G

Best sausages I have had in ages
my fav sausage
sausage and mash love these, tried all sorts of sausage these are the best
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1523kJ / 368kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Bamboo Fibre, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Filled into natural sheep casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. For best results do not prick sausage skins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
6 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
375g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chipolatas (55g**)
|Energy
|1523kJ / 368kcal
|838kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|32.1g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|11.6g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|14.2g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 375g typically weighs 330g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
