Tesco Finest 12 Smooth Pork Chipolatas 375G
£ 2.50
£6.67/kg
2 chipolatas
  • Energy838kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1523kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat filled into natural sheep casings.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Selected cuts of British pork simply seasoned.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Bamboo Fibre, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Filled into natural sheep casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. For best results do not prick sausage skins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chipolatas (55g**)
Energy1523kJ / 368kcal838kJ / 202kcal
Fat32.1g17.7g
Saturates11.6g6.4g
Carbohydrate5.3g2.9g
Sugars1.6g0.9g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein14.2g7.8g
Salt1.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 375g typically weighs 330g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Best sausages I have had in ages

5 stars

Best sausages I have had in ages

my fav sausage

5 stars

sausage and mash love these, tried all sorts of sausage these are the best

