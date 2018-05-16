By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce Sesame 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce Sesame 250Ml
£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Teriyaki Sauce with Toasted Sesame
  • Teriyaki is a popular Japanese cooking technique in which food is grilled with a soy sauce based glaze. You can create meat and poultry dishes with the delicious taste of Teriyaki and a hint of sesame.
  • A Japanese speciality
  • Based on naturally brewed soy sauce
  • Quick & easy
  • Stir-fry
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Water, Sesame Seeds (1.6%), Modified Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Salt, Capsicum Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep in the refrigerator after opening and consume within 2 months.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 180,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kikkoman.eu
  • www.kikkoman.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 966 kJ/
-228 kcal
Fat 2.6 g
saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
sugars 43 g
Protein 4.8 g
Salt 6.1 g
of which-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade 250Ml

£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml

Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce & Garlic 250Ml

£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here