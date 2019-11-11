Creamfields Double Cream 300Ml

Good product-good value.
I find that this double cream is excellent for both pouring and whipping; it also keeps well.
Doesnt whip
This doesnt whip as normal double cream does at all, 20mins in my stand mixer and still thin horrible stuff
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921kJ / 467kcal
Cream (Milk)
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. To freeze, partially whip the cream, freeze in a tightly sealed container. When required thaw overnight in a refrigerator and lightly whip to the consistency required. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
10 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
300ml e (10.6fl oz)
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1921kJ / 467kcal
|576kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|50.5g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|31.4g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
