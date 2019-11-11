By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Double Cream 300Ml

3(2)Write a review
Creamfields Double Cream 300Ml
£ 0.89
£0.30/100ml
Per 30ml
  • Energy576kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921kJ / 467kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised double cream.
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. To freeze, partially whip the cream, freeze in a tightly sealed container. When required thaw overnight in a refrigerator and lightly whip to the consistency required. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml e (10.6fl oz)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1921kJ / 467kcal576kJ / 140kcal
Fat50.5g15.2g
Saturates31.4g9.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.5g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product-good value.

5 stars

I find that this double cream is excellent for both pouring and whipping; it also keeps well.

Doesnt whip

1 stars

This doesnt whip as normal double cream does at all, 20mins in my stand mixer and still thin horrible stuff

