By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Single Cream 300Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Creamfields Single Cream 300Ml
£ 0.79
£0.26/100ml
Per 30ml
  • Energy240kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised single cream.
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml e (10.6fl oz)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy800kJ / 194kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat19.1g5.7g
Saturates12.2g3.7g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.7g
Sugars2.2g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.3g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Creamfields Double Cream 300Ml

£ 0.89
£0.30/100ml

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G

£ 0.49
£2.45/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here