By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

4.5(1598)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml
£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml
  • To have a healthy mouth, one needs to take care of more than just teeth. That's why the Colgate Total Original toothpaste pro-actively fights bacteria not just on your teeth, but also your tongue, cheeks and gums for up to 12 hours* for whole mouth health**. Experience the unique difference of a truly healthier mouth with our best toothpaste for you and your family.
  • This technology now delivers more benefits than it ever has before, it means: our best toothpaste for whole mouth health**
  • *after 4 weeks of continued use
  • **protection for your whole mouth; teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums
  • Advanced technology that pro-actively protects your whole mouth
  • It provides excellent protection against plaque, sensitivity, stains, tartar and cavities
  • Provides additional benefits - seeking and fighting bacteria for enamel protection, instant neutralization of odours associated with bad breath and improved flavours that will leave your mouth feeling clean and fresh
  • Also helps to prevent gum disease and enamel erosion
  • Pack size: 20ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Oxide, Poloxamer 407, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Sucralose, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Warnings

  • Not for use of children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • To find out more about Colgate Total visit our website www.colgatetotal.co.uk
  • Or for any questions or comments please call free on 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

20ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use of children under 7 years old.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1598 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just ok

3 stars

This toothpaste is ok, I find the flavour to not be very strong which was great for my daughter. But I like it to be a little more minty, it has the right amount of fluoride ppm for the whole family which is really helpful you wouldn’t need to buy an alternative for the younger ones.

Minty freshness

4 stars

This toothpaste is good, it is mid range of the toothpaste market I would say, nice taste and good cleaning ability. Reasonably priced it makes a good value for money product

Colgate

5 stars

Used this toothpaste since i had my fillings and never looked back, personally it is a great product which i would recommend to anybody.

great toothpaste

5 stars

colgate toothpaste really cleans my family's teeth and leaves them feeling great.

Good

4 stars

Overall this toothpaste is good. It has a nice fresh taste and leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

Colgate total original

4 stars

Does the job and is far better than many other brands. Strong minty taste.

A must need

5 stars

I’ve been using this product my whole life and i believe that it is necessary for every single person. It does everything it is supposed to, and I can’t say anything bad about it.

Mint ...

4 stars

good paste does not have a lot of mint in it, I like it in toothpaste

Collate total

4 stars

Love this toothpaste leaves your mouth feeling fresh

Very good

5 stars

Colgate Total is great for my teeth, have a good smell and taste and I feel after use very clean and fresh.

1-10 of 1598 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sure Women Cotton Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Shampoo 100Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml

Colgate Portable Travel Soft Toothbrush

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Sure Men Invisible Ice Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here