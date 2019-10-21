Mcgerty Sweet Chilli Jelly 110G
Product Description
- Sweet Chilli Jelly.
- This jalapeno chilli pepper jelly gives a subtle kick. Serve with cold meats and cheese.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Red Wine Vinegar, Jalapeno Chilli Peppers (4%), Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin
Allergy Information
- May also contain Mustard
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 1 week.Best Before End: See side of pot.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
Return to
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3HY.
- Contact 0845 337 3384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1153kJ / 271kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|66.9g
|of which sugars
|66.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
