Mcgerty Caramelised Onion Relish 110G

£ 1.60
£1.46/100g

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Offer

Product Description

  • Caramelised Onion Relish.
  • Rich, dark and sophisticated sweet relish with delightful chunks of caramelised onion.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Onions (50%), Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Apples, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Mixed Spice, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 1 week.Best Before End: See side of pot.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 337 3384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 866kJ / 204kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 48.2g
of which sugars 46.2g
Protein 1g
Salt 0.16g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

