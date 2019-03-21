Gillette Venus Snap Comfort Glide Razor

Excellent!
Great razor! That fact that's having a refill it's definitely a plus! It doesn't irritate my skin and it's really easy to use it!
i use many different ones if the gel bar blades they are fab
i have used these for many years and couldnt and wouldnt think of using anything else.
This razor is amazing and great value for money. I suffer with psoriasis and always struggle to find a razor that is comfortable and doesnt cut my skin to shredds! This razor is comfortable to use, doesnt cut my skin and glides over my skin nicely leaving it smooth and feeling fresh. I thoroughly recomend this razor to all women especially those with sensitive skin or suffering with skin conditions.
Great as far as shaving and not requiring shaving foam. However, the soap can get a little slippy, so be careful to rise thoroughly. It's the only razor blades I use but are seeming to be harder to purchase, as in availability in-store. Clean, close and comfortable shave,all I can ask for .
My favourite razor! Skin is so smooth and delicate. Lov this razor. Definitely recommend!
The only complaint the gel soap things don't last as long as I'd like but it gives a great shave my legs and under arm feel soft and silky. I've never found other shaver like this
I used to buy the cheap razors, but i thought I'd give it a change by trying the Gillette Venus Razor range. I can honestly say i'll not be looking back at the cheap razor and i will continue to use the Venus range. The only down side to the Venus range, they replaceable razors can be very pricey.
The best ladies razor ive ever used .woild highly recommend it to people .
A close, smooth shave that left legs soft and feeling nice.