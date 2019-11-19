By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml

Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml
  • Caramel ice cream with salted caramel swirl (10%) and salted caramel brittle (8%). Vanilla ice cream with caramel swirl (10%) and brownies (8%). Caramel ice cream with caramel swirl (10%). Caramel and Speculoos (11%) ice cream.
  • Haagen-Dazs Mini cup ice cream. The perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
  • 3 x 95 ml = 3 x 81 g
  • 1 x 95 ml = 1 x 78 g
  • Made with real cream
  • Ice cream
  • Salted Caramel and Dulce De Leche - Gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ml

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Tree Nuts

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

This pack contains 4 portions

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
4 x 95ml ℮

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (34%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Whole Milk, Butter Oil, Candy Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cinnamon, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1199 kJ966 kJ
    -286 kcal232 kcal12%
    Fat 18.4g14.9g21%
    of which saturates 11.4g9.2g46%
    Carbohydrate 25.5g20.7g8%
    of which sugars 17.8g14.3g16%
    Fibre 0.1g0.1g-
    Protein 4.6g3.7g7%
    Salt 0.35g0.28g5%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182 kJ

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (31%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Whole Milk, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1182 kJ954 kJ
    -282 kcal229 kcal11%
    Fat 17.2g13.9g20%
    of which saturates 10.8g8.8g44%
    Carbohydrate 27.8g22.6g9%
    of which sugars 23.5g19.0g21%
    Fibre 0.0g0.0g-
    Protein 4.1g3.3g7%
    Salt 0.60g0.48g8%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (32%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Condensed Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil), Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduce Cocoa Powder, Egg, Salt, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (78 g)%* (78 g)
    Energy 1160 kJ905 kJ
    -278 kcal217 kcal11%
    Fat 16.8g13.1g19%
    of which saturates 10.1g7.9g40%
    Carbohydrate 27.0g21.0g8%
    of which sugars 24.1g18.8g21%
    Fibre 0.3g0.3g-
    Protein 4.4g3.4g7%
    Salt 0.22g0.17g3%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (31%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Whole Milk, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1121 kJ908 kJ
    -268 kcal217 kcal11%
    Fat 15.7g12.7g18%
    of which saturates 10.1g8.1g41%
    Carbohydrate 27.2g22.1g8%
    of which sugars 25.7g20.8g23%
    Fibre 0.0g0.0g-
    Protein 4.5g3.6g7%
    Salt 0.21g0.17g3%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Lip smacking good!

5 stars

These little cups are delightful. Just a nice portion for after a meal and an ideal way to try new flavours but if you are out there is a little plastic spoon inside.

