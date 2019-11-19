Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml

Lip smacking good!
These little cups are delightful. Just a nice portion for after a meal and an ideal way to try new flavours but if you are out there is a little plastic spoon inside.
Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.
This pack contains 4 portions
4 x 95ml ℮
Fresh Cream (34%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Egg Yolk, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Whole Milk, Butter Oil, Candy Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cinnamon, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (81 g)
|%* (81 g)
|Energy
|1199 kJ
|966 kJ
|-
|286 kcal
|232 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|18.4g
|14.9g
|21%
|of which saturates
|11.4g
|9.2g
|46%
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|20.7g
|8%
|of which sugars
|17.8g
|14.3g
|16%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|4.6g
|3.7g
|7%
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.28g
|5%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182 kJ
Fresh Cream (31%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Whole Milk, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (81 g)
|%* (81 g)
|Energy
|1182 kJ
|954 kJ
|-
|282 kcal
|229 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|17.2g
|13.9g
|20%
|of which saturates
|10.8g
|8.8g
|44%
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|22.6g
|9%
|of which sugars
|23.5g
|19.0g
|21%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.48g
|8%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Fresh Cream (32%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Condensed Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil), Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduce Cocoa Powder, Egg, Salt, Corn Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (78 g)
|%* (78 g)
|Energy
|1160 kJ
|905 kJ
|-
|278 kcal
|217 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|16.8g
|13.1g
|19%
|of which saturates
|10.1g
|7.9g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|21.0g
|8%
|of which sugars
|24.1g
|18.8g
|21%
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.17g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Fresh Cream (31%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Condensed Whole Milk, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (81 g)
|%* (81 g)
|Energy
|1121 kJ
|908 kJ
|-
|268 kcal
|217 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|15.7g
|12.7g
|18%
|of which saturates
|10.1g
|8.1g
|41%
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|22.1g
|8%
|of which sugars
|25.7g
|20.8g
|23%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.17g
|3%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
