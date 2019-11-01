Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

These are very moreish. Best left out of the freez
These are very moreish. Best left out of the freezer for a little while as too hard to eat right away. Very nice with a melt in the middle chocolate pudding!
Lovely tasting ice cream. Good value as bought with cash back site. Children loved them as a treat.
Very tasty, chocolatey ice cream. Convenient individual pots, although I guess it would be possible to eat the whole box at once!
Tasty chocolate individual pots.
Very rich chocolate flavour and a tasty treat. A little expensive for Ice Cream pots but as its 4 different flavours nice for an indulgent dessert.
Great tasting chocolate flavour ice cream. Would definately buy again
Great quality. Perfect little treat. Divine ice cream creamy and decadent tasting. Liked the different varieties within the one pack. Chocolate Chip pieces added an extra texture and a luxurious touch. Will definitely buy again