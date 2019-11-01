By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

4.5(6)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml
£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolate fudge chips (10%). Chocolate ice cream with salted caramel swirl (10%) and salted caramel brittle (8%). Dark chocolate ice cream (7% chocolate, contains minimum 70% cocoa solids) with chocolate fudge chunks (4%) and caramelised almond pieces (4%). Chocolate ice cream with Belgian chocolate (23%).
  • Haagen-Dazs Mini cup ice cream. The perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
  • 4 x 95ml = 4 x 81g
  • Made with real cream
  • Ice cream
  • Belgian Chocolate - gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Belgian Chocolate - gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Choc Choc Chip
    • Chocolate Salted Caramel
    • Dark Chocolate & Almonds
    • Belgian Chocolate

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (30%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Roasted Almonds, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Glucose Syrup, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Butter Oil

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1211 kJ974 kJ
    -289 kcal234 kcal12%
    Fat 19.0 g15.4 g22%
    of which saturates 11.5 g9.3 g47%
    Carbohydrate 23.1 g18.7 g7%
    of which sugars 20.0 g16.2 g18%
    Fibre 2.6 g2.1 g-
    Protein 5.0 g4.1 g8%
    Salt 0.13 g0.10 g2%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
  • 1 x cup contains no more than:
    • Energy1060 kJ 255 kcal
      13%
    • Fat16.8g
      24%
    • Saturates10.7g
      53%
    • Sugars23.9g
      27%
    • Salt0.38g
      6%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1295 kJ

    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Belgian Chocolate - gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Choc Choc Chip
    • Chocolate Salted Caramel
    • Dark Chocolate & Almonds
    • Belgian Chocolate

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (30%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Chocolate (14%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Coconut Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Milk Fat Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1295 kJ1049 kJ
    -311 kcal252 kcal13%
    Fat 20.1 g16.3 g23%
    of which saturates 13.2 g10.7 g53%
    Carbohydrate 27.1 g21.9 g8%
    of which sugars 26.0 g21.1 g23%
    Fibre 2.0 g1.6 g-
    Protein 4.4 g3.6 g7%
    Salt 0.13 g0.11 g2%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Belgian Chocolate - gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Choc Choc Chip
    • Chocolate Salted Caramel
    • Dark Chocolate & Almonds
    • Belgian Chocolate

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (27%), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Chocolate (12%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectins)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1291 kJ1046 kJ
    -310 kcal251 kcal13%
    Fat 18.7 g15.2 g22%
    of which saturates 11.8 g9.6 g48%
    Carbohydrate 30.6 g24.8 g10%
    of which sugars 29.5 g23.9 g27%
    Fibre 1.3 g1.1 g-
    Protein 4.0 g3.2 g6%
    Salt 0.46 g0.38 g6%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Belgian Chocolate - gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Choc Choc Chip
    • Chocolate Salted Caramel
    • Dark Chocolate & Almonds
    • Belgian Chocolate

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (29%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Belgian Chocolate (13%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Butter Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1308 kJ1060 kJ
    -314 kcal255 kcal13%
    Fat 20.7 g16.8 g24%
    of which saturates 12.7 g10.3 g51%
    Carbohydrate 26.3 g21.3 g8%
    of which sugars 24.4 g19.7 g22%
    Fibre 2.2 g1.8 g-
    Protein 4.5 g3.7 g7%
    Salt 0.13 g0.11 g2%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

These are very moreish. Best left out of the freez

4 stars

These are very moreish. Best left out of the freezer for a little while as too hard to eat right away. Very nice with a melt in the middle chocolate pudding!

Lovely tasting ice cream. Good value as bought wit

5 stars

Lovely tasting ice cream. Good value as bought with cash back site. Children loved them as a treat.

Very tasty, chocolatey ice cream. Convenient indiv

4 stars

Very tasty, chocolatey ice cream. Convenient individual pots, although I guess it would be possible to eat the whole box at once!

Tasty chocolate individual pots.

4 stars

Very rich chocolate flavour and a tasty treat. A little expensive for Ice Cream pots but as its 4 different flavours nice for an indulgent dessert.

Great tasting

4 stars

Great tasting chocolate flavour ice cream. Would definately buy again

Just divine

5 stars

Great quality. Perfect little treat. Divine ice cream creamy and decadent tasting. Liked the different varieties within the one pack. Chocolate Chip pieces added an extra texture and a luxurious touch. Will definitely buy again

