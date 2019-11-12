By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

5(1)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml
£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Mango & Raspberry - Mango ice cream with raspberry swirl (12%) Summer Berries & Cream - Mixed berries ice cream. Strawberries & Cream - Strawberry ice cream with strawberries Blueberries & Cream - Blueberry ice cream with blueberries.
  • Haagen-Dazs Mini cup ice cream. The perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
  • 3 x 95ml = 3 x 81g
  • 1 x 95ml = 1 x 83g
  • Made with real cream
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

    • Made with real cream
    • Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Mango & Raspberry
    • Summer Berries & Cream
    • Strawberries & Cream
    • Blueberries & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (31%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Mango Puree (12%), Raspberry Puree (5%), Egg Yolk, Blackberry Puree, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Natural Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81g)%* (81g)
    Energy 1037kJ839kJ10%
    -248kcal201kcal
    Fat 13.4g10.8g15%
    of which saturates 8.2g6.6g33%
    Carbohydrate 28.1g22.8g9%
    of which sugars 26.7g21.6g24%
    Fibre 0.6g0.5g-
    Protein 3.4g2.7g5%
    Salt 0.14g0.11g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    • Made with real cream
    • Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Mango & Raspberry
    • Summer Berries & Cream
    • Strawberries & Cream
    • Blueberries & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (37%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Blueberries (12%), Blueberry Puree (9%), Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rice Starch, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Natural Blueberry Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81g)%* (81g)
    Energy 1024kJ825kJ10%
    -245kcal198kcal
    Fat 16.1g13.0g19%
    of which saturates 9.9g8.0g40%
    Carbohydrate 20.7g16.8g6%
    of which sugars 18.5g15.0g17%
    Fibre 0.5g0.4g-
    Protein 4.0g3.3g7%
    Salt 0.17g0.13g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
  • 1 x cup contains no more than:
    • Energy881 kJ 211 kcal
      11%
    • Fat13.2 g
      19%
    • Saturates8.1 g
      41%
    • Sugars21.6 g
      24%
    • Salt0.13 g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1066kJ

    • Made with real cream
    • Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Mango & Raspberry
    • Summer Berries & Cream
    • Strawberries & Cream
    • Blueberries & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (38%), Mixed Berries Puree (21%) (Blackberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectins

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (83g)%* (83g)
    Energy 1066kJ881kJ11%
    -255kcal211kcal
    Fat 16.0g13.2g19%
    of which saturates 9.8g8.1g41%
    Carbohydrate 24.3g20.2g8%
    of which sugars 22.6g18.8g21%
    Fibre 0.8g0.7g-
    Protein 3.0g2.5g5%
    Salt 0.11g0.09g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    • Made with real cream
    • Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Mango & Raspberry
    • Summer Berries & Cream
    • Strawberries & Cream
    • Blueberries & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (36%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberries (21%), Sugar, Egg Yolk

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk
    • Free From: Gluten

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81g)%* (81g)
    Energy 1023kJ825kJ10%
    -244kcal198kcal
    Fat 15.5g12.5g18%
    of which saturates 9.5g7.7g39%
    Carbohydrate 22.2g18.0g7%
    of which sugars 21.0g17.1g19%
    Fibre 0.3g0.3g-
    Protein 3.9g3.2g6%
    Salt 0.15g0.12g2%
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthy

5 stars

Yummy and healthy

