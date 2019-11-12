Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

Healthy
Yummy and healthy
Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.
This pack contains 4 portions
4 x 95ml ℮
Fresh Cream (31%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Mango Puree (12%), Raspberry Puree (5%), Egg Yolk, Blackberry Puree, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Natural Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (81g)
|%* (81g)
|Energy
|1037kJ
|839kJ
|10%
|-
|248kcal
|201kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|10.8g
|15%
|of which saturates
|8.2g
|6.6g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|22.8g
|9%
|of which sugars
|26.7g
|21.6g
|24%
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.7g
|5%
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.11g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Fresh Cream (37%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Blueberries (12%), Blueberry Puree (9%), Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rice Starch, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Natural Blueberry Flavouring
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (81g)
|%* (81g)
|Energy
|1024kJ
|825kJ
|10%
|-
|245kcal
|198kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|13.0g
|19%
|of which saturates
|9.9g
|8.0g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|16.8g
|6%
|of which sugars
|18.5g
|15.0g
|17%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|-
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.13g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Fresh Cream (38%), Mixed Berries Puree (21%) (Blackberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry), Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectins
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (83g)
|%* (83g)
|Energy
|1066kJ
|881kJ
|11%
|-
|255kcal
|211kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|13.2g
|19%
|of which saturates
|9.8g
|8.1g
|41%
|Carbohydrate
|24.3g
|20.2g
|8%
|of which sugars
|22.6g
|18.8g
|21%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|3.0g
|2.5g
|5%
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.09g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Fresh Cream (36%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Strawberries (21%), Sugar, Egg Yolk
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 x cup (81g)
|%* (81g)
|Energy
|1023kJ
|825kJ
|10%
|-
|244kcal
|198kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|12.5g
|18%
|of which saturates
|9.5g
|7.7g
|39%
|Carbohydrate
|22.2g
|18.0g
|7%
|of which sugars
|21.0g
|17.1g
|19%
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.12g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
