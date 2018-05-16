Halo Top Birthday Cake Sticks 3 X 100Ml

- Energy377 kJ 90 kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377 kJ
Product Description
- Cake Flavour Ice Cream Bars with Sprinkles, Swirl, Sugars and Sweeteners
- True Love on a Stick
- Here at Halo Top we love ice cream in all shapes and sizes, so we figured our tubs could do with some company. Inside, you'll find all of the delicious flavour we pack into our tubs in 3 super convenient ice cream bars. It's the same Halo Top you know and love, now with 100% more stick.
- 90 calories per bar
- Source of protein
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, White Icing Swirl (8%) (Powdered Sugar, Peanut Oil, Coconut Oil, Salt, Natural Flavour), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Eggs, Sprinkles (3%) (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac Coating), Natural Colours (Spinach Extract, Carthamus Extract, Beetroot Juice Concentrate)), Sweetener (Erythritol), Natural Flavour, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Arabic Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glucosides)
Allergy Information
- This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Nuts and Soy
Storage
Keep frozen below - 18ºCDo not refreeze once thawed For best before: see side of box
Number of uses
Contains 3 Servings
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- www.halotop.uk
Net Contents
3 x 100ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving (1 Bar)**
|Per 100g
|%* Per 100g
|Energy
|377 kJ
|670 kJ
|-
|90 kcal
|160 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|3.6g
|6.2g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|2.9g
|15%
|Carbohydrate , total
|11g
|19g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|8.7g
|15g
|17%
|of which Polyols
|1.3g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|6.4g
|Protein
|3.8g
|6.6g
|13%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.38g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains 3 Servings
|-
|-
|-
