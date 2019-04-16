Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Sticks 3 X 100Ml

Delicious low calorie treat
Tasted lovely and couldn’t believe it was only 80 calories. My only criticism is that it doesn’t stay stuck to the wooden stick so you can unexpectedly end up with a massive chunk of freezing cold ice cream in your mouth!
Too sweet I bought these ice creams as Tesco have
Too sweet I bought these ice creams as Tesco have stopped stocking Skinny cow mint ice creams. I don't think I would buy again as they are very expensive and I found them too sweet, prefer Skinny Cow mint ice cream.