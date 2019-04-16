By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Sticks 3 X 100Ml

3(2)Write a review
Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Sticks 3 X 100Ml
£ 4.50
£1.50/100ml
Per Bar
  • Energy335 kJ 80 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335 kJ

Product Description

  • Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Bars with Swirl, Sugars and Sweeteners
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • #HaloTopUK
  • True Love on a Stick
  • Here at Halo Top we love ice cream in all shapes and sizes, so we figured our tubs could do with some company. Inside, you'll find all of the delicious flavour we pack into our tubs in 3 super convenient ice cream bars. It's the same Halo Top you know and love, now with 100% more stick.
  • 80 calories per bar
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 300ml
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Caramel Swirl (12%) (Corn Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Butter (Butter, Salt), Salt, Natural Flavour), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Eggs, Sweetener (Erythritol), Sea Salt, Natural Flavour, Stabilisers (Arabic Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glucosides)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Wheat, Peanuts, Nuts and Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18ºCDo not refreeze once thawed For best before: see side of box

Number of uses

Contains 3 Servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

3 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving (1 Bar)**Per 100g%* Per 100g
Energy 335 kJ586 kJ7%
-80 kcal140 kcal
Fat 1.5g2.6g4%
of which Saturates 0.9g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate , total12g21g8%
of which Sugars 9.7g17g19%
of which Polyols 1.3g2.3g
Fibre 3.7g6.4g
Protein 3.9g6.7g13%
Salt 0.4g0.69g12%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Contains 3 Servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Delicious low calorie treat

4 stars

Tasted lovely and couldn’t believe it was only 80 calories. My only criticism is that it doesn’t stay stuck to the wooden stick so you can unexpectedly end up with a massive chunk of freezing cold ice cream in your mouth!

Too sweet I bought these ice creams as Tesco have

2 stars

Too sweet I bought these ice creams as Tesco have stopped stocking Skinny cow mint ice creams. I don't think I would buy again as they are very expensive and I found them too sweet, prefer Skinny Cow mint ice cream.

