Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Razor

  • Platinum edition: Enjoy a close, controlled shave with Venus Platinum Extra Smooth razors. With 5 diamond-like coated blades for closer shave, and a solid metal handle that perfectly fits your hand, you’ll experience skin that feels smoother for longer (vs. Venus Smooth).
  • Experience skin that feels extra smooth for longer* with total control (* vs. Venus Smooth)
  • Platinum edition: Gillette's most elegant, solid metal razor handle is molded to fit your hand
  • Razor with 5 diamond‐like coated razor blades, perfectly balanced, to glide over your skin
  • The water-activated Ribbon of moisture around the blade helps protect from nicks & cuts
  • The pivoting, rounded head hugs curves and fits easily into hard-to-shave areas
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus

Lubrastrip: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopheryl Acetate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; BHT; Glycol, Ribbon Of Moisture: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopheryl Acetate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; BHT; Glycol

Poland

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Excellent!

5 stars

It's good for sensitive skin. Shaves my legs well.

Excellent!

5 stars

gillette simple is products very good value and good quality

Venus all day, everyday!

5 stars

I get the closest shave when using this; my legs feel silky smooth without the irritation afterwards. The way the handle is designed is fantastic as it gives me the best grip whilst in the shower, this along with the manoeuvrability of the head lets the razor glide over my skin with such ease. A big thumbs up from me!

Nice Smooth Shave

4 stars

great razors leave my legs feeling nice and soft would recommend

Its Venus or nothing

5 stars

I have always been a Venus girl since the product first launched and when my daughter started shaving her legs it was what I bought for her. I need the sensetive one as my skin gets sore easily. I like the feel of the heads on my skin and the closeness of the shave. My legs always feel so sexy after I have shaved them.

Excellent results

5 stars

I am fortunate to have very little body hair and what I have is very fine and blonde, however I have always used a small disposable which occasionally has irritated. This one however is brilliant, it seemed to glide over my underarms making me think it was not working ! Wow this is truly gentle yet very thorough.l Please note however that the star rating comments displayed are incorrect!!!!

Good shave

4 stars

I have tended to use disposable razors in the past, but I think it will be Venus from now on. Comfort handle fits nicely in the hand and gives a close shave with no stinging or redness.

Smooth and hair free!

5 stars

I love the Venus range. My skin is very sensitive so found these two products really good. They left my skin feeling very soft and no redness after shaving. Good product.

Nick free

5 stars

Enjoyed using this product. Design is well thought out and good grip on the handle. Skin was nick free and nicely nourished too with the addition of the botanical oils. Much better job than other razors.

Leaves your skin silky smooth

4 stars

The Gillette Divine Sensitive gives a really close shave thanks to the angled head and three blades. it's comfortable and needs little pressure to be applied. There was no stinging afterwards and usually I feel a little sore especially in armpits. So easy to use! Some of the questions for rating this product are not relevant; % of grey coverage, adds shine and body for example. I would rate this a 4 out of 5

