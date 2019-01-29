By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moo Free From Rosie Rabbit Organic Bar 32G

Moo Free From Rosie Rabbit Organic Bar 32G
Product Description

  • A Rosie Rabbit shaped bar made from a blend of cocoa, sugar & rice.
  • Organic
  • Dairy, gluten and soya free
  • Vegetarian & vegan
  • Pack size: 32g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cocoa [45%] (Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Rice Powder [19%] (Organic Dried Rice Syrup, Organic Rice Starch, Organic Rice Flour), Emulsifier (Organic Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Hazelnuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Holsworthy,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2402kJ / 577kcal
Fat 37g
of which saturates 23g
Carbohydrate55g
of which sugars39g
Protein3g
Salt0.03g

Great tasting chocolate - gluten free, dairy free

5 stars

Great tasting chocolate - gluten free, dairy free and, amazingly, soya free too!

