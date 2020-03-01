Johnsons Baby Shampoo 100Ml

Beautiful scent 5 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 1st March 2020 I've been using this forever on my children and my husband also uses this as it doesn't irritate his psoriasis. It has the unmistakable johnsons baby scent that I just adore

Lovely scent 4 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 21st February 2020 Lovely scent, not too powerful. Foams up well and leaves baby hair soft.

New cap design is abysmal to use 1 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 14th January 2020 I've used this shampoo for years, then suddenly a new bottle appears in the shops. The cap is very very difficult to open, it breaks on opening. It doesn't hinge, so can get lost in the shower especially since it is translucent white, and is likely to leak if the bottle is laid on it's side in my gym bag. How can a company change a perfectly good functional bottle cap for this very poorly designed and ill thought through bottle top. I'll have to buy another shampoo from now on, very disappointed. 2/10 Johnson's, must try harder.

All time favourite 5 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 7th January 2020 Always used this shampoo with both the boys. Leaves hair soft and shiny, has a great smell and goes a long way. Added bonus is no tears. Reliable product which I will always recommend.

Fantastic for those using the curly girl method! 5 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 6th January 2020 I've tried so many products over the years for mine and my childrens hair but always found our hair was weighed down and dull. We all have fine hair but lots of it! One day we ran out and had to use my baby's bottle due to the usual food in hair scenario of a three year old after baking. I was do surprised to find how soft her hair was after use. It didn't lather like usual products on the first wash but since does really well. I found with my eldest hair his skin became less irritated due to the gentle ingredients and everyone loves the scent as it's not overpowering. After many months of use we all now use the shampoo (all 6 of us ) and the bottle is lasting so long!. Our hair is so much healthier, feels so light and best of all we have soft curls and waves. Even my hubby pinches it for his daily beard wash! Much love for Jonson's shampoo

Great 5 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 6th January 2020 Love this shampoo.. Leaves babies and kids hair smelling looking and feeling great. Never any complaints of it stinging eyes either which is a bigggg bonus.

Changed formula 2 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 5th January 2020 I have used this shampoo on myself my children and now grand kids , bought some a few weeks ago and noticed a change , different shape bottle, then noticed the shampoo is now clear but the bottle is coloured instead of golden shampoo, used it and within days my hair was greasy, same on grand daughters hair after I bathed her, her hair was Lank within 2 days. As I say I’ve been buying this baby shampoo for years and years , and really disappointed that they have changed it

Don’t like new packaging 3 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 2nd January 2020 I haven’t yet had any issues with new formula but really dislike new packaging. I used to reuse top to toe pump bottles for shampoo but new ones less easy to refill & pumps do not work well. I am allergic to formaldehyde so will continue using your product although I’m less happy with it than I have been for at least 15 years.

wish a wash 5 stars Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk 21st December 2019 brilliant product and have used for many years on all my children great value for money and would recommend