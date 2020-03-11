Jungle Formula Aero Max 125Ml

Product Description
- Aerosol spray with 50% DEET & 1% geraniol for maximum protection.
- Hospital for Tropical Disease - London
- Approved by the Hospital for Tropical Diseases for travellers visiting areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases provided that directions for use are followed at all times.
- The Insect Repellent Factor® is a quick and easy way to choose what repellent you need to protect yourself from mosquitoes. Also available in Kids Lotion (IRF2) and Medium (IRF3).
- Up to 9 hours of maximum protection* against the most common mosquito species (Culex).
- For areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases.
- For adults and children from 12 years.
- Up to 9 hours protection* from mosquitoes and biting insects
- *Factors such as high temperature, humidity and transpiration can influence the duration of protection of all insect repellents. Mosquito & insect protection time: yellow fever mosquito (Aedes Aegypti) 5 hours, malaria mosquito (Anopheles Albopictus) 8 hours, ticks 8 hours & midges 6 hours. Keep in a safe place.
- Any destination
- Insect Repellent Factor - 4
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
N, N-Diethyl-m-Toluamide (DEET (50%) 485 g/kg) CAS 134-62-3, (2E)-3, 7-Dimethyl-2, 6-Octadien-1-ol (Geraniol (1%) 9.5 g/kg) CAS 106-24-1, Ethyl Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Propane
Storage
For batch number & expiry date, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Apply a generous amount gently and evenly over the bare skin that needs protection. Do not spray directly onto the face. Adults & children 12+: Apply to forearms & feet or lower legs, or equivalent when not using other skin products. Use clothing to cover any untreated areas of skin to restrict access to biting insects. There can be no simultaneous use with other products such as sun lotions. Do not use on children under 12 years oil. If you are under 12, contact a healthcare professional before use. Do not use more than once a day unless product is washed off, and continued protection is required. Reapply after showering, swimming or when efficacy decrease. After returning indoors, wash treated skin with soap and water. This product is intended for external non-professional use only.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. Avoid contact with food, plastics and lacquered surfaces. Close the bottle well. Keep the product dry and do not place it in direct sunlight. Do not reuse the packaging and do not dump the product into the environment.
- CAUTION
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated, protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperature exceeding 50°C/122°F. For external use only. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. If skin irritation occurs, seek medical advice. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid release to the environment. Do not spray on a naked/open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources - No smoking. Keep away from synthetic fabrics, varnished and painted surfaces. Do not contaminate food stuffs, eating utensils or food contact surfaces. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Do not breathe in spray. Care should be taken in the application of product to minimise the potential of splashes, drips and/or spray to reach the ground. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Removes contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing and seek medical advice if eye irritation persists. INHALATION: When inhaled remove to fresh air and seek medical aid. INGESTION: If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Store in original container.
- Do not empty into drains. Do not contaminate ground, water bodies or watercourses with chemicals or used container. Do not reuse the container. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. Dispose of contents/container to a household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of by recycling. Contact your local council for details.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
- Chefaro Ireland DAC,
- Treasury Building,
- Lower Grand Canal Street,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
- T: +44 (0) 203 598 9601
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
