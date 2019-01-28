By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Shaving Foam 250Ml

5(31)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Shaving Foam 250Ml
Product Description

  • Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive men’s shaving foam, with a touch of aloe, cools to soothe, helps your razor glide smoothly over your skin, and helps protect skin during the shave.
  • Shaving foam for sensitive skin, with a touch of aloe
  • Helps your razor glide smoothly over your skin
  • Helps protect against irritation
  • 0% dyes & 0% alcohol
  • Clinically proven for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Laureth-23, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Propane, Parfum, Dimethicone, Menthol, Limonene, BHT, Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 3.24% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Return to

  • P&G UK,
  • The Heights, Brooklands, Weybdrige, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • (UK) (IE) 00 800 445 53 883
  • Questions or comments? Please give us a ring or send us an email

Net Contents

1 x 250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

31 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Great and effective

5 stars

Easy to use, soft on skin, softer shave. No horrible residue [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great foam product

4 stars

This foam has great coverage and works really well leaving my skin soft and moisturised. It spreads well and washes off easily. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

2 blades but still close shave

5 stars

I was surprised when I saw two blades, but as good as the ones with 4/5 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Right Stuff

5 stars

Having tried quite a few similar products in the past few years, this one performed the best in terms of the end result. My skin feels cool and smooth having used this foam [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Smell, clean look

5 stars

Great shaving foam, that does the job. Foam is really light and smells nice as well with its Eucalyptus oil in it. This works great for sensitive skin and left me with no spots after shaving. Skin felt softer after shaving and worked. Only small amount needed for a good shave and the packaging looks clean and simple as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice bottle

5 stars

Been struggling with a rash after I shave but got this one and I don't get a rash anymore [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fragrance

4 stars

This product smells very nice and good on the skin, however I do prefer using gels rather than foams [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very soft and smooth

5 stars

It is excellent, you only need a small squeeze to cover large areas. It works well on the body too, not just face, your skin feels very soft and smooth afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth

5 stars

First of all i love the white design it goes with my bathroom! This product Smells great , Looks great and leaves the skin feeling fresh! You know exactly what you are getting in the description and it lives up to it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Foamtastic

5 stars

I used this for the first time this week! Having sensitive skin being a red head it’s very hard to find a comfortable shave. You only need a small amount to cover the area so a lot goes a long way! This foam is great, made for a more comfortable closer shave, best shave I’ve had yet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

