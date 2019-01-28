Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Shaving Foam 250Ml

Great and effective
Easy to use, soft on skin, softer shave. No horrible residue [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great foam product
This foam has great coverage and works really well leaving my skin soft and moisturised. It spreads well and washes off easily. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
2 blades but still close shave
I was surprised when I saw two blades, but as good as the ones with 4/5 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The Right Stuff
Having tried quite a few similar products in the past few years, this one performed the best in terms of the end result. My skin feels cool and smooth having used this foam [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Smell, clean look
Great shaving foam, that does the job. Foam is really light and smells nice as well with its Eucalyptus oil in it. This works great for sensitive skin and left me with no spots after shaving. Skin felt softer after shaving and worked. Only small amount needed for a good shave and the packaging looks clean and simple as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice bottle
Been struggling with a rash after I shave but got this one and I don't get a rash anymore [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great fragrance
This product smells very nice and good on the skin, however I do prefer using gels rather than foams [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very soft and smooth
It is excellent, you only need a small squeeze to cover large areas. It works well on the body too, not just face, your skin feels very soft and smooth afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Silky smooth
First of all i love the white design it goes with my bathroom! This product Smells great , Looks great and leaves the skin feeling fresh! You know exactly what you are getting in the description and it lives up to it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Foamtastic
I used this for the first time this week! Having sensitive skin being a red head it’s very hard to find a comfortable shave. You only need a small amount to cover the area so a lot goes a long way! This foam is great, made for a more comfortable closer shave, best shave I’ve had yet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]