Johnson's Baby Powder 100G

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Baby Powder
  • Hypoallergenic* & dermatologist tested
  • *formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
  • Clinically mildness proven
  • Absorbs moisture for dry, healthy looking skin
  • Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates
  • Made with purified talc, fully evaluated by scientific and medical experts
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

[PR-000883], Talc, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Close tightly after use.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

100g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product, could reduce packaging!

4 stars

I like using your baby powder for both my young sons. The product is great. I usually buy the 500g version to try to reduce my packaging waste and it lasts us ages, however whilst the talc container was sat on my kitchen worktop I noticed how much wasted packaging there was at the top of the product. The talc only came up as far as the top of the tear drop. I’m sure there will be a reason for this and understand changing packaging must be costly to production, but maybe it could be considered in the future?

New formula doesn't keep me dry at all

1 stars

I absolutely loved the old formula of the baby powder. It kept me nice a dry all day and avoided chafing. The new formula doesn't work at all, I might as well leave it. :( The new smell is not very pleasant either. I'm wishing you'd go back to the previous standard of the product.

Changed scent - awful

1 stars

Why have you changed the scent from the original. Now it’s unpleasant. Will not buy any more

Love the talc

5 stars

I love your talc, and have been using it for as long as I can remember. I am now 75 and find it easier to use a powder puff. Can you please consider making a box with a puff for us oldies?

