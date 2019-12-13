Bad Dad, David Walliams, Illustrated by Tony Ross
- The new heart-warming and hilariously brilliant story from number one bestselling author David Walliams. Beautifully illustrated by artistic genius, Tony Ross.
- Dads come in all sorts of shapes and sizes.
- There are fat ones and thin ones, tall ones and short ones.
- There are young ones and old ones, clever ones and stupid ones.
- There are silly ones and serious ones, loud ones and quiet ones.
- Of course, there are good dads, and bad dads . . .
- A high-speed cops and robbers adventure with heart and soul about a father and son taking on the villainous Mr Big - and winning!
- This riches-to-rags story will have you on the edge of your seat and howling with laughter!
- Bad Dad is a fast and furious, heart-warming story of a father and son on an adventure - and a thrilling mission to break an innocent man into prison!
