Soreen Snack Pack Malt 45G
- Energy631kJ 150kcal7%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars8.3g9%
- Salt0.25g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1402kJ
Product Description
- 2 slices of fruited malt loaf with salted butter
- Deliciously squidgy energy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.4%), Dried Whey from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Salted Butter (6.7%) (Butter (from Cows Milk)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- I'm all buttered up and ready to go.
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Name and address
- Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- Call us free on 0800 515739
- Or write to us at
- Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack
|Energy
|1402kJ
|631kJ
|-
|333kcal
|150kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|54.2g
|24.4g
|of which sugars
|18.5g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|7.5g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.25g
Safety information
