Soreen Snack Pack Malt 45G

Soreen Snack Pack Malt 45G
£ 1.00
£2.23/100g

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1402kJ

Product Description

  • 2 slices of fruited malt loaf with salted butter
  • Tell everyone how you ate me on
  • Twitter @soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
  • Deliciously squidgy energy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Raisins (14%), Maize Starch, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour: E150c), Malted Barley Flour (5%), Barley Malt Extract (4.4%), Dried Whey from Cows Milk), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Salted Butter (6.7%) (Butter (from Cows Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats

Storage

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy me
  • I'm all buttered up and ready to go.

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

Name and address

Return to

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write to us at
Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack
Energy 1402kJ631kJ
-333kcal150kcal
Fat 8.6g3.9g
of which saturates 5.3g2.4g
Carbohydrate 54.2g24.4g
of which sugars 18.5g8.3g
Fibre 4.4g2.0g
Protein 7.5g3.4g
Salt 0.55g0.25g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.

