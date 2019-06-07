Tesco Smoked Twin Pack Back Bacon 2X360g

Flavour that tastes like bacon used to
We had these at a friends lovley flovour a lot less water
SALTY!!! 👎
VERY salty. Definitely not buying this again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Grill
Instructions: For best results. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on a medium heat for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produced in Northern Ireland using pork from U.K., Northern Ireland
Pack contains approx. 12 servings
2 x 360g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rashers of bacon (60g)
|Energy
|748kJ / 180kcal
|449kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.2g
|9.7g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
