Tesco Smoked Twin Pack Back Bacon 2X360g

Tesco Smoked Twin Pack Back Bacon 2X360g
£ 4.00
£5.56/kg
2 rashers of bacon (60g)
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • From trusted farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour
  • Taste Northern Ireland
  • Pack size: 720g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: For best results. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on a medium heat for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland using pork from U.K., Northern Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

2 x 360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers of bacon (60g)
Energy748kJ / 180kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat12.6g7.6g
Saturates4.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g9.7g
Salt2.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Flavour that tastes like bacon used to

5 stars

We had these at a friends lovley flovour a lot less water

SALTY!!! 👎

1 stars

VERY salty. Definitely not buying this again.

