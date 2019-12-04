Tesco Unsmoked Twin Pack Back Bacon 2X360g

- Energy449kJ 108kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- Slowly cured for a succulence and a full flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- From trusted farm
- Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Taste Northern Ireland
- Pack size: 720g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Grill
Instructions: For best results. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on a medium heat for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in Northern Ireland using pork from U.K., Northern Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not freeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Warnings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
2 x 360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rashers of bacon (60g)
|Energy
|748kJ / 180kcal
|449kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.2g
|9.7g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
