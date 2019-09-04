Tesco 4 Chilli & Lime Salmon Kebabs 177G

Delicious!!!
delicious!!! Did them on the BBQ
Really scrummy!
I love these Chilli & Lime Salmon Kebabs; they are really flavoursome and nice to have with a BBQ & salad...
Loved the taste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 231kcal
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (90%), Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Lime Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 12-14 minutes
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre heated oven.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook in the oven, then place on barbecue for 30 seconds on each side.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled
177g e
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
