Tesco 4 Chilli & Lime Salmon Kebabs 177G

£ 4.00
£22.60/kg
2 kebabs
  • Energy762kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless salmon (Salmo salar) strips in a sweet chilli and lime flavour marinade.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Pack size: 177G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (90%), Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Lime Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 12-14 minutes
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre heated oven.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook in the oven, then place on barbecue for 30 seconds on each side.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

177g e

Nutrition

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Delicious!!!

5 stars

delicious!!! Did them on the BBQ

Really scrummy!

5 stars

I love these Chilli & Lime Salmon Kebabs; they are really flavoursome and nice to have with a BBQ & salad...

Loved the taste

5 stars

Loved the taste

